JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani & team to begin promotions on a grand scale this weekend; EXCLUSIVE

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s JugJugg Jeeyo is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead and revolves around post marriage issues. It will also mark Varun and Kiara ’s first collaboration and their chemistry is already grabbing a lot of attention. And as JugJugg Jeeyo is slated to release on June 24 this year, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the lead cast will be kickstarting the promotions with a bang from this weekend.

For the uninitiated, Varun is in Paris at the moment wherein he has been shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. And now Pinkvilla has learnt that the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor will be returning to Mumbai on June 12 and will begin the promotions for JugJugg Jeeyo on the same day. In fact, Anil Kapoor, who hasn’t been in the country as of now, will also be joining the team for promotions of this Raj Mehta’s directorial. Pinkvilla also learnt that the team is planning to the promotions for JugJugg Jeeyo a notch higher wherein the team will be going for city tours, making appearances on reality shows, doing crowd activities, interviews etc.

Talking about the storyline, JugJugg Jeeyo is a romantic dramedy which will present a unique point of view about love and will be coming with a lot of humour. “Though the key characters of both the films are two couples, the treatment and the story are in completely different space. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu,” a source had earlier told Pinkvilla.