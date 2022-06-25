Box Office Trends: Jug Jugg Jeeyo shows good jump on Saturday; Up by 30 percent already

The Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani fronted Jug Jugg Jeeyo is showing good gains in collections on Saturday. According to the trends till 3 pm, the family dramedy is showing a jump of 30 percent and this is with the evening and night shows yet to roll, which would be strongest for the film. The jump is there across the board, specially the multiplexes, the area where the target audience of the film rests.

The 30 percent jump until 3 pm and as we have seen with the trend in the post pandemic films, the upward swing might consolidate towards the 40 percent zone, which would bring the second day collection in the north of Rs 12 crore. This is very early to put up an estimate as we are still in early half of the day and a detailed estimate article shall follow later in the evening, but this is a positive sign as there have been instances when multiplex driven films have gone flat on the second day. If the final growth is around 35 percent, then we would be looking at a day a little under 12 crore, but the signs so far are encouraging enough to suggest a 40 percent growth.

If we take the advances for evening and night shows into account, the movie has almost surpassed the opening day biz and its all about the walk ins now that will tell us how much higher it would go from the opening day. There has been a chatter about the film failing to defeat the opening about a particular film, but the comparison is futile as unlike the film in question, this one is a lot restrained in terms of audience appeal, catering to the audience in top 8 cities. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is actually first among plethora of films targetting the urban audience to get some sort of initial, as all the successful films have got support from the mass audience. The opening day collections are decent for the genre and audience it was catering too, and now, it's time for the content to work with the target audience to put up a reasonable lifetime total.

Collections north of Rs 85 crore will be a fair number for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, but it's going to be the hold on Monday that will give us an idea on where it's headed. Right now, it's important for Jug Jugg Jeeyo to continue with the momentum of morning and noon shows towards the evening and night and then consolidate this jump with another 15 - 20% growth on Sunday. A weekend in the vicinity of Rs 35 crore will lay a platform and show that there was an interest in the stars as also the film, and also indicate appreciation in the target audience. Much like most releases, Jug Jugg Jeeyo could have stayed flat or shown minimal growth on Saturday, but this is encouraging sign and keeps the hope of it succeeding alive. Markets like Gujarat and Punjab coming on board will be important for the long term prospects of the film, and it's going to be the growth in these markets today and tomorrow that will give an idea about where Jug Jugg Jeeyo is headed.

As far as overseas is concerned, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is headed for a weekend North of $2.25 million, which would mean the second biggest opener of 2022 in the overseas belt after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai.

