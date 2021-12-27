EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan, Sriram Raghavan and Dinesh Vijan’s Ekkis put on hold for now; Here’s why

After working on the successful 2015 neo-noir action thriller Badlapur, actor Varun Dhawan, director Sriram Raghavan and producer Dinesh Vijan in late 2019 had announced their next collaboration titled Ekkis, which is a biopic on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. This highly ambitious project was to roll in early 2022, and the pre-production on it had also begun. However, we have learnt that the film has been put on hold for now because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Because of the subject, Ekkis has to be mounted on a large scale. But considering the ongoing pandemic, rise in Omicron cases, the following restrictions, and the safety of the cast and crew of the film, the makers have decided to put the film on hold for now. They will kickstart the project again after the third wave dies down. Ekkis is a very important movie for the makers and they don’t want to compromise on it on any front,” informs a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, Sriram has already started shooting for Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in Mumbai. The makers had recently announced its release date as December 23, 2022. Varun Dhawan too has an interesting line up of films ahead including, Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo, with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. He also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s next production, and Russo Brothers’ global series, Citadel for Amazon Prime with Raj and DK as the director, in his kitty. Interestingly, Pinkvilla had recently reported that Samantha has joined Varun in the Raj and DK show.

