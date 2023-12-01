EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal dubs THIS superhero 'all-time favorite': 'Kya nahi kar sakta woh banda'

The highly anticipated film Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, has finally hit theaters today. Leading up to the release, the film's team was actively involved in consecutive events and interviews. In a recent exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal, the lead actor, interacted with fans, responding to their questions, including one about his favorite superhero.

Vicky Kaushal discloses that Superman is his favorite superhero

During the fan interaction, one fan inquired about Vicky Kaushal's choice for swapping lives with a fictional character and the reason behind it. The actor promptly responded, "Superman, I love him. Kya nahi kar sakta wo banda (The guy can do practically anything). Cryptonite yaha milta hai nahi to tension hai nahi (Kryptonite isn't around, so there's no stress). That's the only way you can get license to wear a red underwear over the pants. He is my favorite superhero of all time since I have been a kid, and I have always wanted to live just one day like superman where you know aankhon se laser maar de aur goliyaan pakad le (shoot lasers from your eyes and catch bullets)."

Watch the full interview here:

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur, helmed by director Meghna Gulzar, delves into the remarkable career of Sam Manekshaw, spanning over four decades. The movie intricately explores his wartime contributions during World War II and his pivotal position as the Chief of Army Staff in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war—a crucial period that played a key role in the creation of Bangladesh, as depicted by the film's creators.

In the central role, Vicky Kaushal embodies the persona of Sam Manekshaw, with Sanya Malhotra portraying his wife, infusing emotional depth into the narrative. Additionally, Fatima Sana Shaikh takes on the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, providing a substantial layer to the film's depiction of historical events.