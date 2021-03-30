EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal & Kiara Advani start shooting for Shashank Khaitan’s Mr. Lele; Read Deets

Earlier, Varun Dhawan was supposed to headline the cast of Mr. Lele.

Earlier this month, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that after completing work on the upcoming social-comedy Badhai Do with Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in the Shashank Khaitan directed comic-thriller Mr. Lele, which also has Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in the lead. Interestingly, the film was earlier being made with headlining the cast. However, the makers had put the project on hold back then. We now have a new interesting update on the film. Pinkvilla has learnt that Mr. Lele went on the floors last week.

“Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal started shooting for the film last week in Mumbai. For now, they will be filming in the city and will then move to other locations depending on the Covid situation there,” informs a source close to the development. Mr. Lele is being produced by filmmaker ’s Dharma Productions and director Shashank Khaitan. Reportedly, Vicky’s character in the film has Maharashtrian shades to it, while the role details of Kiara and Bhumi are yet to be revealed.

This is Vicky and Kiara’s second film together after first collaborating on the 2018 anthology movie, Lust Stories. Their part of the film too was helmed by Johar. Meanwhile, both Kiara and Vicky have an interesting lineup of films ahead. Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya's next with Manushi Chhillar, in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham, Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwathama and in the Sam Manekshaw biopic. Kiara has Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the line.

