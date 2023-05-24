EXCLUSIVE: Divya Dutta reveals she refused Bhaag Milkha Bhaag role initially: ‘I had a crush on Farhan Akhtar’

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, starring Farhan Akhtar in the lead role, released in 2013, and the biographical sports film garnered praise from critics and audiences alike. The film also starred Divya Dutta, who played the role of Farhan’s elder sister Isri Kaur, in the film. Her performance was also lauded by one and all. However, did you know Divya Dutta initially refused to play his sister on screen, as she had a huge crush on Farhan? Yes, you read that right! In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Divya mentioned that she had a massive crush on Farhan Akhtar at that time.

Divya Dutta reveals she had a massive crush on Farhan Akhtar

In the latest episode of Pinkvilla’s Baatein Ankahee Season 2, Divya Dutta was asked about her role in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Replying to this, she said that she wasn’t doing the role initially, as she had a crush on Farhan Akhtar at the time. “I wasn't doing it! Because I had a huge crush on Farhan that time. I said 'main kyu behen banu uski? (Why should I play his sister?)' But then director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra said ‘tum actor ho na, you're a professional.’” She added that he then narrated the story to her.

She further added that when she was supposed to start shooting for the film, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra asked her to come to the set one day prior. When she reached the set, Rakeysh told her he wants her to meet someone. He tapped on someone’s shoulder, and when the person turned, Divya was shocked to see that it was Farhan Akhtar! “He turned. I just kept looking at him and said, ‘This is not Farhan at all! This is Milkha,’” said Divya.

Divya Dutta also remembered the scene from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in which Farhan’s character brings gold earrings for her. She said that the scene did not have an end and that Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra wanted her to think of something. While performing the scene, she remembered that Milkha’s father had saluted him in a previous scene. So she saluted Milkha towards the end, and the entire unit got emotional and came together for a group hug. “I was shocked how did I do this? How did I remember this? We came together for a group hug, and cried. Some films and moments become so special without realizing how,” said Divya.

