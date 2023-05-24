Ramayana EXCLUSIVE: Madhu says professionals from world working with Nitesh Tiwari; Here’s when it rolls

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s live action trilogy - Ramayana, backed by Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra has been in the news for a while. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Madhu had informed that the responsibility to narrate this story is so large that it requires a lot of work, and they are trying to follow the process that filmmaker James Cameron did for Avatar. Now, in a new exclusive interaction with us, the filmmaker shares another update on this much awaited project. He reveals when the film will go on the floors.

“A magnum opus like Ramayana requires intense pre-production work to get it right. From VFX to costumes to building the world of Ramayana, every little aspect is extremely crucial. It is all currently being undertaken by a large team of qualified professionals from across the world who are ferociously working under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari. We will start the film photography in the last quarter of the year,” confirms Madhu Mantena.

Casting for Ramayana

Meanwhile, the project has been in the news for its casting, as many probable names have been doing the rounds. Ranbir Kapoor, Mahesh Babu, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Yash have also been reportedly approached for the movie. However, the makers have never officially commented on the same. Furthermore, earlier while talking about the pre-production work, Madhu had said that the ambition is so large that they are going into the smallest details of everything. “We need to show the world what Ramayana is and it needs to portray all the magic that Valmiki wrote. This isn’t a project, it’s a purpose, a purpose to tell Ramayana in all its glory to the world,” Madhu Mantena had said.

