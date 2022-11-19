EXCLUSIVE: Rishab Shetty reveals Amitabh Bachchan’s angry young man persona influenced his role in Kantara

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara is one of the biggest hits of the year. The film, which also features Sapthami Gowda and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles, was released on September 30 in Kannada. It was later dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, and has garnered a great response from the audience, especially for its amazing storyline and visuals. Rishab Shetty has not only starred in Kantara, but has also directed the film! Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rishab Shetty has revealed that Amitabh Bachchan ’s ‘angry young man’ persona influenced his role in Kantara.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rishab Shetty was asked to share a memory or a few lines about fellow actors. When asked about Kamal Haasan, Rishab Shetty said that he is the ‘God of performances’. He was also asked about Amitabh Bachchan, to which Rishab Shetty said that he is a huge fan of Big B, and that he has watched a lot of his Bollywood movies. When asked about any early influence that Amitabh Bachchan had on him, Rishab Shetty said that his character Shiva in Kantara has similarities to Big B's 'angry young man' persona. "Jo angry young man the, wo definitely Shiva mein bhi hai wo sab," said Rishab.

Rishab Shetty speaks about Jr NTR and Yash

Apart from this, Rishab Shetty also spoke about Jr NTR, and called him an 'energetic performer'. He said that he can pull off any kind of character. When speaking about Yash, Rishab said that he is an inspirational man, and that despite being an outsider, he worked his way into the industry and found success.

About Kantara

Kantara has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Kantara stars Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles, and has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the renowned banner of Hombale Films.