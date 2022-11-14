EXCLUSIVE: Here’s when Rishab Shetty’s Tulu dubbed version of Kantara will release

Rishab Shetty’s Kannada action-thriller Kantara is garnering praise from all over, with Rajinikanth also praising the film on Twitter recently. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shetty had opened up about his meeting with the superstar actor. “I met him and spent almost one hour with him. That was a big fanboy moment for me. We spoke about every scene, how I did it, how I executed them, and about his spiritual journey too. That was a wonderful moment,” Rishab had said. Kantara was dubbed in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, and it was also reported that the movie is being dubbed in Tulu language too.

Pinkvilla has an update on that front. We have heard that Kantara makers tentatively plan to release the Tulu version of the film in December first week. “The film is presently being dubbed in Tulu, and a large portion of it is already done. They want to release the film in December first week, but that is subject to getting the censor certificate,” informs a source close to the development.