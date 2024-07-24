SK25: Sudha Kongara to helm Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming movie, likely after his next with Don director Cibi Chakravarthy

Sivakarthikeyan, who is set to make his big screen appearance with Amaran, is gearing up to collaborate with director Sudha Kongara for his 25th film. According to the latest update from Lets Cinema, the Soorarai Pottru director will helm SK’s upcoming project, following his anticipated collaboration with Don director Cibi Chakravarthy for SK24.

Initially, there were rumors about Kongara teaming up with Sivakarthikeyan after her project with Suriya, titled Puranaanooru, was postponed indefinitely. Speculation suggested that she might restart the film with either SK or Dhanush in the lead, but an official confirmation on this has yet to be released.

Sivakarthikeyan’s SK25 to be helmed by Sudha Kongara

Sudha Kongara who recently delivered her film Sarfira with Akshay Kumar, is set to collaborate with Sivakarthikeyan for the first time. Although her latest movie was a remake of the much-appreciated Soorarai Pottru, which starred Suriya, it did not achieve significant box-office success.

The director was next expected to collaborate with Suriya again, but there are currently no further updates regarding that project. Puranaanooru was anticipated to focus on the anti-Hindi imposition protests that occurred in Tamil Nadu. The film was also set to feature Nazriya Nazim, Dulquer Salmaan, and Vijay Varma in key roles.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Workfront

Sivakarthikeyan is all set to portray the leading role in his upcoming film Amaran directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The movie co-produced by Kamal Haasan is based on the book called India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, which is based on martyred Indian army major Mukund Varadarajan.

With SK doing the titular role, the movie also boasts an impressive cast of actors like Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, Shyam Mohan, and many more in key roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens on October 31, 2024.

Moreover, Sivakarthikeyan is also filming for the AR Murugadoss directorial film, tentatively called SK23. The movie has already roped in actors Rukmini Vasantha, Biju Menon, Vidyut Jamwal, and many more for key roles.

