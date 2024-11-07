Sivakarthikeyan shares unseen photo with Kamal Haasan from sets of Amaran on his 70th birthday; Mohanlal sends best wishes

As Kamal Haasan celebrates his birthday today, fans and friends from across the Indian film industry have been showering him with well wishes. Recently, Sivakarthikeyan took to his social media handles to share a special note for the Amaran producer. Along with the birthday message, he posted an unseen photo from the set of their film.

In the picture, Sivakarthikeyan can be seen sharing a candid moment with Kamal Haasan on the sets of Amaran. Both the actors look dapper as they happily discuss their film. Sharing the photo, the Maaveeran star wrote, "Wishing the commanding officer of #Amaran, @ikamalhaasan sir, a great birthday. Thank you for this great movie sir."

Soon after he made the post, fans went gaga and took to the comment section to share their reactions.

On the occasion of Kamal Haasan's 70th birthday, social media has been abuzz since morning with heartfelt messages for the actor. Amongst many wishes, veteran actor Mohanlal's special note for the star stood out.

Taking to his X handle, he wrote, "Happy Birthday, dear Kamal Haasan sir! May this year bring you even greater success and joy as you continue sharing your artistry, creativity, and dedication with the world."

The Guna actor's daughter Shruti Haasan also took to her X handle to pen a heartwarming note on his birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday pa @ikamalhaasan You’re a rare gem and walking by your side is one of my favorite things to do in life - to many more birthdays and watching all your magical dreams come to life .. love you so much pa."

Along with the message, she shared a photo with the Thug Life actor from a gym. The father-daughter duo can be seen walking together with their backs facing the camera.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan is working with Mani Ratnam on their highly-anticipated project, Thug Life. The movie will also feature STR, Trisha Krishnan and several others in prominent roles.

