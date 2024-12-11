EXCLUSIVE: Stree 2 helmer Amar Kaushik opens up on challenges of making Maddock Supernatural Universe; ‘aap ek film nahi bana rahe aap part ho 5-6 film ke’

Amar Kaushik, known for directing films like Stree and Bhediya, is also credited for creating the Maddock Supernatural Universe in Bollywood. Recently, he explained how this cinematic universe was made and discussed his challenges. Amar also mentioned how interconnecting stories required seamless planning, which felt like working on multiple projects simultaneously.

Amar Kaushik sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and discussed how the Maddock Supernatural Universe was created. He revealed that it all started when they were working on Varun Dhawan-led Bhediya and said, "Aabhi kya hai ki story hum log jo kar rahe hai, Bhediya, ya Stree 2 ho rahi hai ya Munjya ho rahi thi while doing it we know ki hai kuch na kuch hone wala hai" (While we were working on Bhediya, Stree 2 or Munjya were knew something was going to happen.)

He added that they didn't plan on interconnecting films or characters after they get a script; rather, it simultaneously goes where they feel a particular storyline should be explored or a villain should be continued.

Amar cited an example of Munjya and shared that they had planned to cast a young child as the titular character earlier. However, they soon changed the plan and decided to use CGI, the biggest challenge.

He explained, "Hum log ek ladka cast karne wale the, chhota baccha for Munjya. Phir maine kaha, let’s make it CG kyunki isko hum use karenge aage wali film mein.” (We were going to cast a boy, a small kid for Munjya. But then I said let's make it CGI because we will use it for further films.)

The filmmaker shared that while making a cinematic universe, it is important to think about the larger scope of each film. He admitted, "Aap bana rahe ho, picture sab banate hain, suddenly aapko lagta hai ki aap ek film nahi bana rahe, aap part ho 5-6 film ke." (You are making it, everyone makes a film, but then you realize that you aren't making one film, you are a part of 5 to 6 of film.”)

Kaushik recalled that he was initially excited when the producer of these films, Dinesh Vijan, shared that they were considering a possible interconnected universe with these films. He revealed that he used to read Nagraj comics as a kid and was amazed by their level of interconnectedness.

Later, when he was making Bhediya, he wanted to bring Abhishek Banerjee's character into Bhediya and recalled his role in Stree "Tab maine click kiya mere dimag mein, what if woh character utha ke hi Bhediya mein le aau? Tab se cheezein change hui.” (Then it clicked in my mind. What if I brought that character here? From then on, things changed.)

The director mentioned that collaboration with his team is significant, and they share ideas. At the same time, Aditya Sarpotdar, director of Munjya, who was also present in the interview, chimed in and said they all have common preferences in cinema and share interesting fan theories videos.

After the success of Stree 2, the Maddock Supernatural Universe is further growing, and Bhediya 2 can soon be on the cards.

