EXCLUSIVE: Shaitaan helmer Vikas Bahl reveals why he tweaked the ending of Vash that inspired Ajay Devgn-led horror movie: 'I don't want people to think...'

Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan's movie Shaitaan reportedly became the second highest-grossing Indian horror film of all time. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film was inspired by the 2023 Gujarati film titled Vash. However, for his movie, Vikas tweaked the ending. During a director's roundtable with Pinkvilla, Bahl revealed, "I don't want people to think black magic will win over our lives."

At the recently hosted roundtable with filmmaker Amar Kaushik, Anees Bazmee, and Aditya Sarpotdar, director Vikas Bahl opened up about making the horror movie Shaitaan. When asked why he decided to change the ending of the Gujarati film Vash, which inspired his film, the director stated that he would never make a movie where the ending is going to be hopeless.

Bahl elaborated that he wants the audience to eventually walk out feeling happy. Hence, no matter what happens in the movie, the ending will always be positive and happy.

He added, "I don't want to tell a story where I tell the people the world is hopeless, things are not going to happen, the world is going to die. No, it's not happening in my storytelling. I was very clear when I saw the first one (Vash)."

Watch the entire interview below:

The Chillar Party director further told us he watched the Gujarati-language movie at noon. Hence, when there were discussions going on around its scenes, he was clueless because, half of the time, he watched the movie with a pillow on his face.

Advertisement

Calling the ending of Vash “brutal and depressing,” the Shaitaan filmmaker added that his entire team was on the same page when he expressed that he would want to give a positive ending to it and the protagonist will have to win at the end of the film. Sharing why he insisted on it, Bahl divulged that he didn’t want people to think black magic would win over our lives.

“Then it took us some time to crack that ending. Also, when your hero is Ajay Devgn, who is being beaten down by Madhavan through 2 hours and he is just taking it, you can’t tell the audience Ajay won’t win at the end,” he concluded. For the unknown, Shaitaan also starred Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj in key roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Stree 2 helmer Amar Kaushik wants to direct Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah-type spoof film; wishes to make THIS with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone