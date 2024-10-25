The exhibitors and distributors are fighting out among themselves for showcasing as the countdown for the arrival of two Diwali releases – Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – has begun. The advance bookings are yet to begin, as team Singham Again is demanding 60:40 split in the multiplexes and 75:25 split in the single screens, whereas team Bhool Bhulaiyaa is fighting it out for equal screening all across the board. As the fights behind the scenes continues, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that distributor Anil Thadani’s local offices in some key territories of India have come up with a unique deal to get showcasing in the single screens.

According to our reliable sources in the exhibition section, Anil Thadani is going extra-miles to secure the right showcasing for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the non-national chains. “The exhibitors who are agreeing on equal showcasing terms or better, are being offered a free 30 Ft. cutout of Allu Arjun as Pushpa, to be put outside their properties. The charges of cut out and standees are usually borne by the exhibitors, but in an exceptional scenario, the distributors are making the deal sweeter for the exhibition community,” an exhibitor shared on condition of anonymity.

This is a lucrative deal for single-screen owners as Pushpa 2 is the most hyped and awaited film of 2024, and a standee will just create all the more awareness among the cinema-goers. “Pushpa standees and cutouts could become a selfie point for audiences. For cinema owners, its all about footfalls and added attractions for better experience,” the source added. As reported by Pinkvilla before, Anil Thadani had offered a two-film deal to exhibitors for showcasing by clubbing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Pushpa 2, and the same is slowly being executed in the high-profile clash with Singham Again.

The Rohit Shetty cop universe film, Singham Again, on the other-hand is being released by PVRInox Pictures all across the board. While Thadani is using his clout to secure as many single screens as possible, PVRInox Pictures is using its might to secure optimum showcasing in the multiplexes. It’s a game of power, and ego, and both the makers will ensure that the fight goes on till the end. “The advances should ideally open by Saturday evening for the Friday shows, but the present scenario indicates a major delay in tickets going live for sale. Neither the major single screens, nor the multiplexes have agreed on the release terms of both parties at the moment, as they are trying to gauge the on-ground interest in the cinema-going audience,” the source concluded.

