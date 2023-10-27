EXCLUSIVE: Vikrant Massey reacts to Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and his film on Mirzapur; ‘Hope people go to theatres’

Vikrant Massey is one of the most talented actors in the current lot of actors. He has been making it to the headlines for the release of his next, 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film was released in the theaters today. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor spoke about the status of his much-loved series, Mirzapur, and dealing with criticism of his work.

Vikrant Massey reacts to the status of the highly anticipated film on Mirzapur

There have been a lot of reports for quite some time suggesting that Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, and Pankaj Tripathi’s much-loved web show, Mirzapur will be adapted into a film. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vikrant Massey was asked about the status of the film.

Reacting to the reports, the actor stated with a smile, “I think the ones who are making it haven’t spoken yet. The media has definitely spoken about it.”

He continued, stating, “I think it’s a long shot. I think it’s too soon to be talking about it. I myself have no idea about what is happening. I hope it happens too, and I hope people go to the theaters and watch it.”

Vikrant Massey on dealing with criticism

In addition to this, the Haseen Dillruba actor also spoke about dealing with criticism. The actor stated that he can differentiate the feedback that needs to be taken seriously and which is not to be. He stated, “It depends, I love constructive criticism. I think a lot of my career has been aided because of critics. I’ve never been that box office popular guy and a lot of the work that I’ve got is because of the critics and their constructive criticism.”

Having said that, the actor further opined, “In the last few years we’ve seen very wild commentary from unqualified people who’re ‘critics’ or trade experts or analysts. I don’t take them very seriously, either appreciation or rejection, I don’t take them. Though I read everything, I know which ones to take and which ones to not take.”

About 12th Fail

The upcoming Vikrant Massey drama film, 12th Fail is a first-ever film shot in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, recognized as the hub of Hindi medium UPSC aspirants. The film directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra has been running successfully in the theaters from today onwards.

Apart from Hindi, the movie has also been released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

