Bollywood Newswrap, February 10: Saif Ali Khan breaks silence on attack; Vikrant Massey shows son Vardaan’s face for first time

Today, February 10, 2025, was filled with many Bollywood updates. If you missed out on any important happenings, do not worry, as this newswrap is here to help you. From Saif Ali Khan breaking his silence on the attack on him to Vikrant Massey showing his son Vardaan’s face for the first time, here are the top headlines of the day.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of February 10, 2025:

1. Saif Ali Khan speaks about the attack on him

In a recent interview with the Times of India, Saif Ali Khan spoke about the attack on him that happened at his house on January 16, 2025. He recalled his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan screaming for help, confirmed that his elder son Taimur and a house help took him to the hospital, and shared some more details.

2. Vikrant Massey shows his son Vardaan’s face for first time

Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first child, son Vardaan, in 2024. The actor shared some adorable pictures from the little one’s first birthday. He surprised the fans by revealing Vardaan’s face for the first time. Vikrant wrote, “Say HELLO! to our Onederful Vardaan.”

3. Varun Dhawan drops BTS pic from Border 2

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for his war action movie Border 2. He shared a picture of his bruised arm. The actor captioned it, “Few of the many bruises this week. War isn’t easy.”

Advertisement

4. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna are currently promoting their upcoming movie Chhaava. Amid the promotions, the duo visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek auspicious blessings. There, Vicky helped his injured co-star navigate the crowd in a wheelchair.

5. Sonu Nigam gets angry during Kolkata concert

Sonu Nigam recently performed in Kolkata. In a viral video, he could be seen getting angry at the audience who stood during the show. He said, “Agar aap ko khade hona hi hain, election mein khade ho jaao yaar (If you have to stand, go stand in the election).”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!