Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Movie Review: Manoj Bajpayee shines in hard-hitting and empowering courtroom drama

Name: Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Director: Apoorv Singh Karki

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Vipin Sharma, Adrija Roy, Surya Mohan Kulshrestha

Rating: 3.5 / 5

Plot:

In 2013, Nu (Adrija Roy), a victim of rape by a godman popularly known as Baba (Surya Mohan Kulshrestha), files an FIR against him, that leads to the latter's immediate arrest. A corrupt and greedy lawyer represents Nu in the first court proceeding. Aware of the bribe that the lawyer tries to take, Nu's family is suggested to take the help of Advocate P.C. Solanki (Manoj Bajpayee). The events that follow, show how a regular session court lawyer fights for half a decade, to seek justice for the client he represents.

What works:

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is hard-hitting, engaging and empowering. The film is gritty and riveting. It doesn't try to beat around the bush and gets straight to the point from its very first frame. There are quite a few extremely powerful scenes that are stirring as well as moving. To be specific, there is a scene on the terrace where P.C. Solanki prepares his client Nu for what awaits, and there also is a scene between P.C. Solanki and his mother, where he shows his vulnerability for the first time. The courtroom scenes are very well orchestrated. The background score is spine-chilling and effective.

What doesn't:

There are instances, particularly in the courtroom scenes, where Manoj Bajpayee's character Advocate P.C. Solanki tries to act or be funny but it somehow doesn't always come off as natural, as compared to the rest of the scenes from the film which are quite smooth. The film is a tad longer than it should have been. It can be chopped by around 10 minutes for greater overall impact.

Performances:

Manoj Bajpayee as P.C. Solanki does a very fine job and elevates the film with his topping performance. Towards the climax, the actor shows why he is still considered as one of the greatest actors of our times.

Vipin Sharma is excellent as one of the defense lawyers. Him and Manoj Bajpayee share a great camaraderie on screen.

Adrija Roy as Nu gives an earnest performance and so do Nu's on-screen parents Jaihind Kumar and Durga Sharma. Surya Mohan Kulshrestha as Baba is alright. Other supporting cast members that include the other defense lawyers, do well.

Verdict:

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai certainly is a film worth watching for its hard-hitting story and powerful acting performances. The courtroom drama deals with the subject matter in a very delicate and sensitive way. Not just audiences having an inclination towards courtroom films but everyone should enjoy watching the film.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai releases on its authorised streaming platform on the 23rd of May, 2023.

