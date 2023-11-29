EXCLUSIVE: 'We have never discussed budgets'; Sandeep Vanga Reddy confirms 5 film association with Bhushan Kumar

Sandeep Vanga Reddy's action crime film Animal is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead and is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the director opened up about his five film association with the T-Series head honcho.

Sandeep Vanga Reddy on Bhushan Kumar

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Animal director Sandeep Vanga Reddy spoke about the film's co-producer Bhushan Kumar who has been co-producing all his films since Kabir Singh. Sandeep was asked about his long association with Bhushan who has produced both his Bollywood films so far and is also backing his future projects like Spirit, a film with Allu Arjun and a potential Animal sequel. In response, Sandeep revealed why he is closely associated with Bhushan and is doing five films with him.

He said, "The comfort and the trust and the creative liberty you get. What else you want?" He said that there is no pressure from Bhushan and also called him the "best producer in the country now."

When asked if the two discussed budgets, the director said that surprisingly they have never discussed that. He said, "We have never discussed budgets." He then added, "I have realized that budget ka kabhi baat hi nahi hua (I have realized that we never discussed budget.)"

Bhushan quickly said that Sandeep has "zero wastage" and stated that he has trust in him because of this they are working again and again. "At the same time he is the director for me, but he is my partner also. He and his brother is my partner also on all the films which we are doing now in future also", he added.

Check out the full interview:

Sandeep Vanga Reddy on Animal's A certificate

In an interview with The Hindu, Sandeep Vanga Reddy said that he is 'glad' Animal got an A (adult only) certificate. The director said that the film is not for under 18 kids as he won't take his kids and cousin's kids to the film.

Animal is directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, Saloni Batra and Tripti Dimri. The film is slated to release theatrically on December 1st, 2023.

