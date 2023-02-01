EXCLUSIVE: Will Katrina Kaif's Zoya and Deepika Padukone's Rubai have a crossover? Pathaan writer REACTS

Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan was released on January 25th and since then, it has been enjoying an unstoppable run at the box office. Not only at the domestic box office but the Siddharth Anand directorial has been breaking records at the global level too. Recently, Pinkvilla got into an exclusive interaction with Pathaan's writer Shridhar Raghavan who spoke about the massive success, the YRF spy universe, teaming up with SRK and more!

Recently, YRF announced their spy universe and got the audience quite excited. Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Tiger 3, Hrithik Roshan's War and Shah Rukh's Pathaan will be a part of the spy universe. To give a fair idea to the audience, the makers of Pathaan included Salman's special cameo as Tiger in the film. The scene between Salman and SRK went on to become the biggest highlight of Pathaan. Since the film's release, several people have been sharing fan theories on social media. Some are excited to know if Katrina Kaif's Zoya from the Tiger series and Deepika's Rubai will ever have a crossover.

Pathaan's writer spilled the beans on the same. Raghavan said, "There are precedence and there are things we can do. We have got deadly, kickass characters. Why two? There are so many. I was reading online fan theories, somebody wanted Dimple's backstory. I was like, 'wow, that would be so cool!' Look, one thing that we really attempted here was to try and make sure that you enjoy all the characters. It wasn't male-driven or something. I think you will see a lot more stuff happening which is kickass but honestly, if you really want to know the details about the spy universe, you have to somehow find a way to get to Aditya Chopra's head because he's the one who knows exactly where the spy universe is going and he has a lot of ideas. Some I am developing, some I am involved in, some other friends of mine are involved. So there's a lot of stuff happening."

