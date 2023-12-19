EXCLUSIVE: Can Prithviraj Sukumaran direct Salaar? He says, 'My version would be different, but not better'

Prithviraj Sukumaran is a gifted Malayalam filmmaker who is making ripples even outside his home state Kerala, with his recent projects and collaborations. The actor is gearing up for the release of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire directed by Prashanth Neel and co-starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan. Prithviraj Sukumaran graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview of his, where he talked in length about his experience working on Salaar and also shared about how differently he would make Salaar had he been the director of the film.

Prithviraj Sukumaran Says That His Vision Of Salaar Is Different Compared To Prashanth Neel's

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Prithviraj Sukumaran was acknowledged for being a supremely talented director apart from being a wonderful actor that millions love. He was asked about whether he would approach Salaar differently had he been the director of the action-drama or not. He answered, "Definitely. Each director will have his or her vision. I mean you give the same script that is Salaar to five different filmmakers, you'll get five different films. I look at it as an opportunity. I am very privileged to be an actor who is also a filmmaker who gets to work with these spectacular filmmakers like Prashant Neel and Ali Abbas Zafar. I look at each film as a training ground. I can assure you that I am a much richer actor and a much richer filmmaker after the Salaar experience."

Watch the full Pinkvilla Interview featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran Doubts If Salaar Would Have Been Better Had He Directed It

Talking highly of Prashanth Neel, Sukumaran said, "Prashanth has made this film and I am in absolute awe of what he has created. Of course Salaar would have been a different film if I had directed it. I doubt it would have been better if I'm being honest but it would have been different. Prashanth has his own sense of drama and his sense of drama is amazing and he has his own sense of styling. What you see on screen is Prashant's vision of the script that is Salaar, obviously written by him."

Salaar is all set for a release in theatres on the 22nd December, 2023. The film will be facing some stiff competition from Shah Rukh Khan led Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Christmas 2023 will be a memorable one for exhibitors across the country.

