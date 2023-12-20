EXCLUSIVE:'If only 5 people watch a film, what's the point', Rani Mukerji reflects on importance of Box Office

Rani Mukerji is one of the most admired Indian actresses with a career spanning across four decades. In her filmy career, she has been part of films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, No One Killed Jessica, Hichki, and most recently Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The longevity of Rani Mukerji's career is thanks to the brave choices that she has taken as an actor. Her quest to play commanding roles has not just paid her great dividends but has also made the producers laugh their way to the banks.

In an exclusive Masterclass with Pinkvilla, celebrating her 27 years in the movie business, Rani Mukerji passionately talked about her movie career, her choices as a filmmaker, the support that she got from her husband Aditya Chopra and more. She also emphasized on the importance of box office in a question directed at her.

Rani Mukerji Feels That Box Office Should Be On Every Actor's Mind

Rani Mukerji, in the interaction mediated by Himesh Mankad, was asked about whether the box office of films is ever on her mind when she consciously picks scripts, especially the recent ones which have had an impeccable track record in theatres. The actress answered, "Box Office is the most important thing and it should be behind everybody's mind if you ask me. Because box office not only determines that the producer gets his money back but it also determines how many people; how many eyeballs you have got for your film. So, if there are the number of people who have gone to watch your film, you understand that with box office."

She continued, "If only 5 people are watching the film, what's the point? So box office is very important for us actors, filmmakers and those associated to the films because without box office, what will you do of a film!? Make a home video and keep it, right?"

Rani Mukerji Says That Box Office Helps Her Work Travel Far And Wide

The Chalte Chalte actress elucidated on the importance of box office by sharing how it helps her content travel farther and wider. She concluded, "Box office is truly the most important thing for an actor because I understand how many people have gone to theatres to watch me, through box office. Though the money is not coming to me, but atleast I know how many people have gone to watch the film, right? So that makes my work travel far and wide. To a lot of people around the world. So that is very important for me."

Rani Mukerji's last film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway did well to nett over Rs 20 crore in India after an opening of around Rs 1 crore. The film was released conservatively, in just about 450 screens and for it to do these numbers in a time and age where drama films are not supported wholeheartedly, is an encouraging final result.

