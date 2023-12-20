EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji reveals husband Aditya Chopra motivated her to return to acting after daughter Adira's birth

Rani Mukerji is one of the most talented and successful actresses in Bollywood. Starting out in the 1990s, the actress has appeared in several successful and acclaimed films over the years in a variety of genres. This year, Mukerji was seen in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway which turned out to be a success. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the actress spoke about it in detail and also revealed how Aditya Chopra told her to resume work.

Rani Mukerji reveals Aditya Chopra advised her to resume work

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rani Mukerji was talking about Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway and revealed how her husband motivated her to resume work after giving birth to Adira. She said that she was fully consumed by giving birth and taking care of her child. "So I was so completely immersed in my role of motherhood that my husband nodded and nudged me and said 'Hello, you are Rani Mukerji you need to go back to the arch lights. You can't do this. Your child is born. She will grow up. She will have her own life. But you cannot forget who you are. You fans are waiting for you so you need to go back to work", she added. Rani then did Hichki when Adira was 14 months old.

Rani concluded the point by advising women to focus on their work and never give up on it.

Watch the full interview here:

Rani Mukerji talks about Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

In the same interview, Rani was asked how she felt after her film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway did well at the box office. In response, she said that she was relieved and said: 'For an actor, the validation comes in through box office numbers. We will get an opportunity to do another film only because we know that an audience wants to watch you." She further said that box office success validates an actor.

The actress further said that she was told she would get a few roles after marriage. She was also told that the chances of her getting roles after having a baby are "completely bleak." "And I shattered all of that", she added.

Workwise, Rani was last seen in Ashima Chibber's Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway which was based on a true story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities back in 2011. The film stars Rani, Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, Neena Gupta, and Barun Chanda among others. Written by Chibber, Sameer Satija, and Rahul Handa. Upon release, the film met with positive critical response and turned out to be a commercial success. Prior to that, Rani had appeared in the 2021 comedy crime drama Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Post her marriage, the actress has become selective with her choice of scripts. We can hope she does more films in the future.

