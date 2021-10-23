Happy Birthday Prabhas: From Salaar to Project K, with 1500 cr riding on Rebel Star here’s his two-year plan

Prabhas, celebrates his 42nd birthday. The actor, who became a Pan India sensation post the success of Bahubali Franchise, has the highest amount of money riding on his shoulder in the coming 5 years. And this makes it the most crucial phase of his career, as the films hitting the bullseye would make him find a place among the biggest of all time. The producers are willing to spend unheard amounts of Prabhas films given his potential to get audience on board from North and South alike.

Bahubali showed that, Saaho, though low on content, reinstated the same. The Rebel star will next be seen in Radhe Shyam, an epic love story alongside Pooja Hegde. The movie is gearing up for a January 14 release and is set against the backdrop of astrology and mythology. According to source, the climax of this epic romance is among the major highlights, on the lines of something that one has not seen before.

Radhe Shyam will be followed by Prashanth Neel’s Salaar, a thrilling gangster drama, that features Prabhas in a raw and rustic avatar. The dramatic notes alongside the premise is considered to be the strong point of Salaar, and sources insists that the makers have tried to paint a fresh picture to the gangster genre with this film. Major chunk of the film has been wrapped up, not with-standing some brief work portions, which will be done over a period of time before end of this year.

It’s the epic, Adipurush, which succeeds Salaar. The Om Raut directed magnum opus is set against the backdrop of Ramayana, with Prabhas playing the role of Lord Ram. While most of the actors are done shooting for their respective parts, the makers are canning Lord Ram and his brother, Laxman’s portion at the moment. Even this film is expected to conclude by early next year and get ready for an August 15 opening in cinema halls. The ones who have seen the spectacle on the sets inform that Om Raut and co are creating something special using technology like never before.

From early next year, Prabhas will turn a superhero for director Nag Ashwin’s Project K. It’s set in a futuristic timeline of World War 3 and all other details have been kept under wraps. Given the scale and budget, the makers are taking things slow and developing every particular scene with utmost caution. Contrary to the general practice of long schedules, Project K will be shot over the next entire year with multiple short schedules at different studios in India. It’s gearing up for a 2023 release.

Finally, there is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, which takes off towards the last quarter of 2022. While details have been kept under wraps, it’s said to be another film which presents Prabhas in an avatar that fans have wanted to see him in for a while now. Buzz is, he plays a cop in this project, however, there is no confirmation on the same. The aforementioned films aside, Prabhas is discussing a Pan World film with producer Dil Raju. If Salaar matches the pre-release expectations, this one too will be helmed by Prashanth Neel. It’s in the mythological space.

The Rebel star has also been in conversation with Sidharth Anand, however, the date diaries of the two is not in sync, which has been resulting in frequent delay. While both of them are keen to collaborate on a feature film, it doesn’t seem to be in the pipeline for at-least next 2 years. The five confirmed projects of Prabhas are being planned on a massive scale and the bare minimum amount that’s riding on the actor is Rs 1500 crore, which is the most for any star at this point of time in India.

The fact that producers are willing to splurge so much on Prabhas showcase their faith on his stardom, which is expected to just elevate further with every passing film. Here’s wishing him a happy birthday.

