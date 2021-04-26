EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Pan World film with Nag Ashwin delayed to October

Covid leads to Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's diary going haywire. Director Nag Ashwin decides to take his sci-fi film on the floors around the month of October now. Details

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that the much-awaited Nag Ashwin film, which is set in the futuristic time line against the backdrop of a world war, will go on the floors around the month of July. We also revealed that the mega budgeted sci-fi film, will be India’s first Pan World film, meaning, apart from multiple Indian languages, it will also release in English. The director, Nag Ashwin, is working day and night with the action team, as also the visual effect team to get pre-production done in a way to ensure a smooth sailing shoot.

However, we have now learnt that the makers have decided to push the first schedule of this film. “The current covid wave has taken a toll on the schedule of both Prabhas and Deepika, with their prior commitments getting delayed. Even Nag Ashwin is taking longer than expected to complete the prep work, and he doesn’t want to pace up the things just to take the film on floors. Hence, the team has now mutually decided to postpone it to the month of October,” revealed a source close to the development.

By the, Prabhas will wrap up shooting for Salaar and major chunk of Adipurush, thereby allotting complete attention to this Nag Ashwin directed biggie. Deepika too will complete shooting for Pathan by end of June and might certainly squeeze in another project if things materialize. “However, it all depends on the Covid scenario. While she is reading multiple scripts, there is nothing locked and signed at the moment to take off from July,” the source added. Apart from Pathan and Nag Ashwin film, Deepika has Fighter with , The Intern Remake with Amitabh Bachchan and the magnum opus, Draupadi under her kitty. “All these films will take off only post October. She has the July to October window vacant and the attempts are being made to zero in on a film for this slot. There will be absolute clarity on the same by Mid of May,” the source signed off.

