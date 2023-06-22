Kahaani EXCLUSIVE: Sujoy Ghosh opens up on the future of this Vidya Balan led franchise

Director Sujoy Ghosh, who is popularly known for helming Jhankaar Beats and the Kahaani series, is busy promoting his next directorial Lust Stories 2. He has directed one short film in the anthology, which is headlined by Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked the filmmaker about the future of the Kahaani franchise, here’s what he said. “I don’t know actually. This is a Vidya Balan question. You ask her. We haven’t really thought… I have to finish The Devotion of Suspect X first,” says Sujoy Ghosh.

Censorship on OTT platforms

Furthermore, we also spoke to Sujoy about whether censorship is required on OTT platforms. “It is a huge question. Sometimes you do feel that there are certain times they are using a lot of abuse for the effect of it. So my thing would be don’t do it just because you can. Just because we have been given a medium where we are allowed to let’s say use an abusive word, or allowed to take a little step forward in intimacy, but we shouldn’t abuse that,” shares the director.

Sujoy Ghosh further explains, “We ourselves should keep it in check, we don’t need somebody else to tell us what to do. But I think we are all mature enough to handle it in a manner which is palatable to the audience. That would be my request to other filmmakers also including myself.”

Meanwhile, Sujoy is also working on The Devotion of Suspect X, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

