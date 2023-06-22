EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Vijay Varma was concerned if he would be able to connect with Tamannaah Bhatia; Here’s why

Rumors of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma dating have been doing the rounds for a while now, and in a recent exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the duo opened up on their equation, and about working together in Sujoy Ghosh’s Lust Stories 2. The Gully Boy actor says that he found a lot of similarities between him and the actress. “She is like one of the biggest superstars we have, there are temples made for her. So I was wondering if I would be able to connect with her, but she is very simple, very down to earth, and would get happy with a samosa pav. She is not a sushi and an avocado kind of person. So I was like this is fascinating,” shares Vijay Varma.

He further adds, “I found it very easy to connect with her. She has a lot of warmth and simplicity which I really liked. We had some scenes which were very complicated - emotionally and choreography wise. But I was able to do it easily because I had great support from her and great support from Sujoy. So I feel like we made a great team.”

What annoys Tamannaah about Vijay…

When asked what annoys him the most about the Baahubali actress, before Vijay could answer Tamannaah added, “I’ll tell you what annoys me about him. His performances are better in the bytes that he gives than most people give in their careers. So itni achi acting mat karo, bakiyon ko chance do. What is this extra good performance, what are we supposed to do? (laughs). That’s the first thing Sujoy and I discussed - we were like ‘damn good actor, damn good actor’."

