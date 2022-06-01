KK passes away at 53: Udit Narayan & Salim Merchant remember the singer; Former says ‘I’ve been really upset’

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 53. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Udit Narayan expressed his grief. “Firstly I would like to say this is very sad. He was such a gentleman, and as a singer he had his own identity, his own voice. You can never say that he copied anyone, he was an original singer. In all these years, he loved his work, remained in his own world, and never harmed or hurt anyone. I still remember when I had sung for Veer-Zaara - ‘Main Yahaan Hoon’, when the music released, he had called to compliment me for the song. I was really happy,” shares the singer.

He further adds, “He had even called after hearing ‘Kyun Kisi Ko’ from Tere Naam. Despite being in the same field and still complimenting a colleague with so much love and respect is a big thing. He was a very different kind of person, very loveable, honest and beautiful singing. I have been really upset since yesterday, and I couldn't sleep well either. I just kept thinking about how people leave this world. It’s really important that we be nice to each other and help each other in difficult times.”

Salim Merchant informs that he had met KK just two months ago in an airport lounge. “We both were taking a flight to do a concert. He looked happy and positive, always had a smile on his face. He lived a very balanced and a healthy lifestyle, he didn’t want to do more than four shows a month, and wanted to spend enough time with his family which he really valued. We worked on so many songs together, but I remember working with him on ‘Aashayein’. He sang it so effortlessly, and was so nice in the studio, always had that shining voice which comes through in his personality,” states the composer-singer.

Salim also shares, “But one thing he told me, ‘Salim, I want you to retain your voice in ‘Aashayein’ and he was very sure about it. He didn’t want to sing it. That is KK, always very large hearted and very genuine. He is one of the nicest human beings I have met. We all know that he is a great singer, but as a human being he was one of the nicest. Most genuine, grounded with a very, very large heart. He is really going to be missed by everybody, the entire music fraternity mourns, but most importantly the world will really, really miss KK - the singer. His voice will always be with us, but gone too soon KK, my friend.”

