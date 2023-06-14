The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian shares best marriage advice with onscreen wife Sumona Chakravarti

Audience's much-loved show, The Kapil Sharma Show will soon go off air as the team will go for the US tour in July. Only a few episodes are left for this season to get over and the host, Kapil Sharma is making sure that the last few episodes remain memorable for the audience. While popular celebrities from different fields continue to grace the show, the upcoming episode will deliver a melodious evening as popular singers and OTT stars will grace the show.

The Kapil Sharma Show promo

Sony TV uploaded the latest promo of the upcoming episode of the comedy show which revealed that popular OTT stars and renowned singers of the industry will grace the show. Among the actors, Sumeet Vyas, Amit Sial, Tridha Chaudhary, Anchal Singgh, Rajesh Tailang, and Mukesh Chhabra will be seen. The promo starts with Kapil showing off his humor as he says, "Kyasa laga aap logon ko itna busy schedule se time nikalke meine aapko time diya?" As the guests are seated, the clip shows Kapil's on-screen wife Sumona Chakravarti on the stage. She is heard saying, "Sharma jji, ye OTT k stars hai, batana chahiye tha na." Kapil takes this chance and gives a witty reply. He says, "Haan, shaadi bhi OTT ki tarah hoti, web series jaha taak achhe large dekho, bandh karke so jao." Later, Kiku Sharda is also seen making the audience laugh.

The video is uploaded with the caption, "Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, comedy ke punches lagenge nonstop, kyunki aa rahein hain kalakaar Over-The-Top - OTT!" Among the singers, Udit Narayan, Sameer Anjan, and Anand-Milind will appear on the show.

Watch the promo here:

About The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show premiered for the first time in 2016. Currently in its fourth season, the audience's favorite show also features Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. The show will soon go off sir as the team will go for US tour in July.

