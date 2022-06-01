Singer KK passes away: Emraan Hashmi says it feels like a personal loss: ‘He was a kind soul’

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK’s demise has left the music and the film industry in a state of shock. Soon after the news came out, many celebrities took to social media to express their grief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wrote on Twitter, “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, actor Emraan Hashmi - who has collaborated with KK multiple times in the past, said, “Heartbreaking news! Gone too soon. May you rest in peace KK. Prayers and condolences to the family and fans for this irreplaceable loss. He was a kind soul brimming with talent. KK, you will always be unique and eternal. This feels like a personal loss.”

Many songs featuring Emraan have been sung by KK, including ‘Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai’ from Gangster, ‘Zara Sa’ from Jannat, and ‘Kaisa Ye Raaz Hai’ from Raaz - The Mystery Continues. The actor even expressed his grief on Twitter. “A voice and talent like no other.. They don't make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK,” wrote Emraan.

Akshay Kumar also mentioned on Twitter, “Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti.”

