'No one should make any project on Madhubala's life without my permission': Her sister Madhur Brij; EXCLUSIVE

Last month, as we had exclusively reported, an official Madhubala biopic is on its way. To be backed by a top studio, the said biopic is to be co-produced by Madhubala Ventures Private Limited (established by the late superstar’s youngest sister, Madhur Brij Bhushan and her partners, Arvind Kumar Malviya, Prashant Singh, Madhurya Vinay and Vinay Malviya). Madhubala’s family including her sisters have given a go-ahead to the said biopic.

Bhushan, on her part, is understandably “thrilled that her long-standing dream is finally taking shape in a beautiful way”. “I am happy and relieved that we have already transferred the official Madhubala biopic rights to a production house,” she says. But at the same time, Bhushan wants to send across a stern message to “all those people who are up to any kind of mischief with regards to attempting a film / series etc. – in an unlawful manner – on her sister’s life without an explicit permission from her.”

“It’s an extremely emotional occasion for me and my entire family. We have had to wait for a long time to reach this stage wherein all my sisters and I’ve come together to green-light this film. With absolute humbleness, I request that no one should attempt any kind of project – based on / or inspired by Madhubala – without my approval. Please don’t spoil this moment for us,” she says.

Bhushan further reveals that she and her partners are “already engaged in some legal processes” against certain book publishers and producers, for coming up with / or attempting “unauthorized books, or film/s.” An emotional Bhushan says: “I would rather not indulge in such stressful activities, especially at this age when I am nearing 80. My other sisters are older than me with the eldest one (Kaniz Balsara) being over 95. And we all are, by no stretch of imagination, in our pink of health.”

Bhushan continues: “Humne kya galat kiya hai? It’s (Madhubala life story) my family’s emotional and legal right. At this age, my sisters and I are being harassed – mentally and emotionally, by some people. Kya yeh sahi hai? It’s a request from my side to all those who are planning [to make any project on Madhubala’s life] to not move ahead with any such plans. There are many other subjects and personalities on whom beautiful films can be made.”

In no uncertain terms, Bhushan insists that those who move ahead with any project based on her sister’s life will be dealt strictly through legal processes. “If people don’t pay heed to my requests, I’ll have no other option but to take stern legal action and sue them for transgressing on my family’s rights as well as such emotional and mental harassment. All those people who deal with such a project shall be dragged to the court. I am a fighter, and will fight it out that way too,” she says.

At the end, Bhushan clarifies that her main objective behind going ahead with Madhubala’s biopic is to “continue the good, noble deeds” that the late superstar did in her own lifetime. She says: Madhu Aapa herself was a very charitable person. For starters, she would frequently send money-orders to the poor for their food and other daily needs. In 1950, she even gave a cheque of Rs 50,000 to late Shri Morarji Desai in aid of the refugees of (the-then) East Bengal, who were suffering a lot.”

Bhushan recalls that Desai also helped Madhubala with an armed policeman since “there was a life threat” on her around that time. “I remember for years, Aapa donated a lot of money on the occasion of every religious festival such as Guru Nanak Devji’s anniversary. She would also extend a lot of financial help to our relatives especially when it came to education of the kids and health issues,” says Bhushan, adding that she plans to open a home for the old, and an orphanage for kids.

“With whatever money we get through the biopic, all of it will be diverted towards the charitable causes that were close to Aapa’s heart. I and my family are only trying to fulfill and continue her mission. Please help us fulfill her dreams, and don’t create unnecessary hurdles. Aapa could not live for long to do all of it herself as she died at a very young age due to an incurable heart condition,” wraps up Bhushan.

