17 most beautiful actresses in India of all time: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Sridevi
Throughout the years, India has been graced by numerous incredibly gorgeous leading ladies. Explore this compilation of the most beautiful actresses in India, each reigning over millions of hearts!
Bollywood boasts a plethora of talented and stunning actresses. Choosing a standout in terms of physical beauty is challenging amidst the dazzling smiles, flawless physiques, and impressive accomplishments. While beauty is subjective, some Bollywood actresses undeniably rise above the rest. Explore our curated list celebrating the most beautiful actresses in India. Read on to discover the epitome of Indian elegance.
17 Most beautiful actresses in India who rule millions of hearts
1) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
- Birthdate: Nov 1, 1973
- Birthplace: Mangalore, Karnataka, India
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, an Indian actress who is hailed as the epitome of beauty and talent in Bollywood, has enchanted millions with her ethereal charm. Crowned Miss World in 1994, she effortlessly shifted to acting, garnering praise for her versatile roles. A global ambassador for Indian cinema, Aishwarya consistently dazzles with her grace, elegance, and unparalleled on-screen charisma.
Top 5 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Movies are:
- Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
- Devdas
- Jodhaa Akbar
- Dhoom 2
- Guru
2) Deepika Padukone
- Birthdate: Jan 5, 1986
- Birthplace: Copenhagen, Denmark
Deepika Padukone stands as the most beautiful actress in India, a true luminary in Bollywood celebrated for her enchanting beauty and stellar performances. Transitioning seamlessly from modeling to lead roles, she made her debut in Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The diva has etched an indelible mark on Indian cinema, embodying both grace and talent that captivate audiences globally. She is unquestionably the quintessential Bollywood heroine!
Top 5 Deepika Padukone’s Movies are:
- Om Shanti Om
- Piku
- Bajirao Mastani
- Padmaavat
- Pathaan
3) Priyanka Chopra
- Birthdate: July 18, 1982
- Birthplace: Jamshedpur, Bihar, India
Priyanka Chopra acknowledged as the hottest actress among Bollywood actresses, stands as a global icon. Renowned for her magnetic beauty and versatile talent, she has achieved success both in Bollywood and Hollywood. Priyanka continues to redefine stardom, captivating audiences worldwide with her undeniable charm and acting prowess.
Top 5 Priyanka Chopra’s Movies are:
- Fashion
- Dostana
- Don
- Barfi!
- Marykom
4) Kareena Kapoor Khan
- Birthdate: Sept 21, 1980
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Indian beautiful actress, stands as a cinematic icon. Renowned for her versatile performances, Kareena Kapoor Khan has left an indelible mark on Bollywood, captivating audiences with her grace and captivating on-screen presence.
Top 5 Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Movies are:
- Chameli
- Jab We Met
- Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
- 3 Idiots
- Veere Di Wedding
5) Sushmita Sen
- Birthdate: Nov 19, 1975
- Birthplace: Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Sushmita Sen, a trailblazer among Bollywood heroines, secured her place as the most beautiful actress in the world by winning the Miss Universe title in 1994. Her historic victory not only marked a personal triumph but also showcased her grace and intelligence on the global stage.
Top 5 Sushmita Sen’s Movies are:
- Biwi No. 1
- Main Hoon Na
- Aankhen
- Sirf Tum
- Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya
6) Shraddha Kapoor
- Birthdate: Mar 3, 1987
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Shraddha Kapoor is frequently recognized as the world's cutest girl among Bollywood heroines. Her notable debut in Teen Patti propelled this beautiful actress to swift success with memorable roles. Shraddha's versatility and innate grace have made her a beloved figure in the film industry, leaving an enduring impact on audiences.
Top 5 Shraddha Kapoor’s Movies are:
- Aashiqui 2
- Ek Villain
- ABCD 2
- Haider
- Stree
7) Rani Mukerji
- Birthdate: Mar 21, 1978
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Rani Mukerji, celebrated as one of the most beautiful women in India, is an acclaimed Bollywood actress. Renowned for her exceptional performances, Rani has earned multiple awards, including several Filmfare honors. Her crowning achievement includes winning the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in Black, solidifying her status as a powerhouse talent in Indian cinema.
Top 5 Rani Mukerji’s Movies are:
- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
- Black
- Saathiya
- Hum Tum
- Mardaani
8) Anushka Sharma
- Birthdate: May 1, 1988
- Birthplace: Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, United States
Anushka Sharma, among the most beautiful heroines, made a striking debut in Bollywood with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Her journey is marked by versatile roles and commendable performances. Anushka has not only redefined beauty but also achieved significant milestones, establishing herself as a powerhouse in the film industry.
Top 5 Anushka Sharma’s Movies are:
- Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
- Band Baaja Baraat
- PK
- Sultan
- NH10
9) Madhubala
- Birthdate: Feb 14, 1933
- Birthplace: Delhi, India
- Died: Feb 23, 1969
Madhubala, a timeless beauty and iconic actress in India, graced the silver screen with unparalleled elegance. Renowned as one of the most beautiful actresses in India, she achieved prominence in Bollywood's golden era. Her portrayal in Mughal-e-Azam remains a historic cinematic feat, immortalizing her as a legendary figure in Indian cinema.
Top 5 Madhubala’s Movies are:
- Mughal-e-Azam
- Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi
- Howrah Bridge
- Mr. & Mrs. '55
- Mahal
10) Katrina Kaif
- Birthdate: July 16, 1983
- Birthplace: Victoria, Hong Kong
Katrina Kaif, the hottest Indian actress, not only mesmerizes on screen but also achieved an extraordinary feat by inspiring her own Barbie doll. As the first Bollywood actress to receive this honor, she symbolizes not just cinematic success but also a cultural impact, showcasing her widespread influence and style as a trendsetting icon.
Top 5 Katrina Kaif’s Movies are:
- Namastey London
- Ek Tha Tiger
- Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
- Dhoom 3
- Jab Tak Hai Jaan
11) Karisma Kapoor
- Birthdate: June 25, 1974
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Karisma Kapoor is a standout among beautiful heroines. She has etched an enduring legacy in Bollywood. Celebrated for her exceptional acting and timeless beauty, she has earned accolades, including the prestigious National Film Award.
Top 5 Karisma Kapoor’s Movies are:
- Raja Hindustani
- Dil To Pagal Hai
- Zubeidaa
- Biwi No. 1
- Fiza
12) Bipasha Basu
- Birthdate: Jan 7, 1979
- Birthplace: New Delhi, India
Bipasha Basu, one of the hot Indian actresses, commands attention with her sultry allure and impressive acting skills. Known as the Bollywood Scream Queen, she has carved a niche with her captivating performances in horror films. Bipasha's notable achievement includes winning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut, marking her impactful entry into the industry.
Top 5 Bipasha Basu’s Movies are:
- Raaz
- Jism
- No Entry
- Race
- Corporate
13) Sridevi
- Birthdate: Aug 13, 1963
- Birthplace: Meenampatti, Madras State, India
- Died: Feb 24, 2018
Sridevi, the late legendary actress and often regarded as the most beautiful actress in India, graced Bollywood with unparalleled elegance. Her noteworthy achievements include winning the National Award for Best Actress for her role in the film Mom (2017), showcasing her exceptional talent and contributing significantly to the Indian film industry.
Top 5 Sridevi’s Movies are:
- Chandni
- Lamhe
- Mr. India
- English Vinglish
- Mom
14) Parveen Babi
- Birthdate: Apr 4, 1954
- Birthplace: Junagadh, Gujarat, India
- Died: Jan 20, 2005
Late Parveen Babi is hailed as the most beautiful actress of her time. To date remains a timeless icon in Bollywood. Renowned for her versatile performances, she left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Parveen's portrayal of complex characters earned her acclaim, showcasing a unique blend of beauty and depth that defined her remarkable career.
Top 5 Parveen Babi’s Movies are:
- Deewaar
- Amar Akbar Anthony
- Namak Halaal
- Kaalia
- Shaan
15) Madhuri Dixit
- Birthdate: May 15, 1967
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Madhuri Dixit, recognized as the most beautiful actress in India, is a Bollywood heroine celebrated for her enchanting grace and iconic dance moves. Honored with numerous awards, including the prestigious Padma Shri, she has indelibly marked Indian cinema.
Top 5 Madhuri Dixit’s Movies are:
- Dil To Pagal Hai
- Khalnayak
- Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!
- Tezaab
- Devdas
16) Sonam Kapoor
- Birthdate: June 9, 1985
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Sonam Kapoor is undeniably the most beautiful actress in Bollywood, radiating elegance and flair. Renowned for her impeccable fashion sense, Sonam has left an indelible mark on the industry. A recipient of the National Film Award, she seamlessly combines beauty with substance, establishing herself as a versatile and accomplished actress.
Top 5 Sonam Kapoor’s Movies are:
- Aisha
- Neerja
- Veere Di Wedding
- Raanjhanaa
- Pad Man
17) Sonali Bendre
- Birthdate: Jan 1, 1975
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Sonali Bendre, a prominent figure in the Bollywood actress name list with photos, radiates grace and talent. Renowned for her memorable performances, she seamlessly transitioned from modeling to acting. Her notable achievement includes winning the Filmfare Award for Lux New Face of the Year. Additionally, Sonali's inspiring triumph over cancer showcases her resilience and courage, making her an icon both on and off the screen.
Top 5 Sonali Bendre’s Movies are:
- Hum Saath-Saath Hain
- Sarfarosh
- Diljale
- Zakhm
- Duplicate
