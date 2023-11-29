17 most beautiful actresses in India of all time: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Sridevi

Bollywood boasts a plethora of talented and stunning actresses. Choosing a standout in terms of physical beauty is challenging amidst the dazzling smiles, flawless physiques, and impressive accomplishments. While beauty is subjective, some Bollywood actresses undeniably rise above the rest. Explore our curated list celebrating the most beautiful actresses in India. Read on to discover the epitome of Indian elegance.

17 Most beautiful actresses in India who rule millions of hearts

1) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Birthdate: Nov 1, 1973

Nov 1, 1973 Birthplace: Mangalore, Karnataka, India

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, an Indian actress who is hailed as the epitome of beauty and talent in Bollywood, has enchanted millions with her ethereal charm. Crowned Miss World in 1994, she effortlessly shifted to acting, garnering praise for her versatile roles. A global ambassador for Indian cinema, Aishwarya consistently dazzles with her grace, elegance, and unparalleled on-screen charisma.

Top 5 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Movies are:

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Devdas

Jodhaa Akbar

Dhoom 2

Guru

2) Deepika Padukone

Birthdate: Jan 5, 1986

Jan 5, 1986 Birthplace: Copenhagen, Denmark

Deepika Padukone stands as the most beautiful actress in India, a true luminary in Bollywood celebrated for her enchanting beauty and stellar performances. Transitioning seamlessly from modeling to lead roles, she made her debut in Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The diva has etched an indelible mark on Indian cinema, embodying both grace and talent that captivate audiences globally. She is unquestionably the quintessential Bollywood heroine!

Top 5 Deepika Padukone’s Movies are:

Om Shanti Om

Piku

Bajirao Mastani

Padmaavat

Pathaan

3) Priyanka Chopra

Birthdate: July 18, 1982

July 18, 1982 Birthplace: Jamshedpur, Bihar, India

Priyanka Chopra acknowledged as the hottest actress among Bollywood actresses, stands as a global icon. Renowned for her magnetic beauty and versatile talent, she has achieved success both in Bollywood and Hollywood. Priyanka continues to redefine stardom, captivating audiences worldwide with her undeniable charm and acting prowess.

Top 5 Priyanka Chopra’s Movies are:

Fashion

Dostana

Don

Barfi!

Marykom

4) Kareena Kapoor Khan

Advertisement

Birthdate: Sept 21, 1980

Sept 21, 1980 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Indian beautiful actress, stands as a cinematic icon. Renowned for her versatile performances, Kareena Kapoor Khan has left an indelible mark on Bollywood, captivating audiences with her grace and captivating on-screen presence.

Top 5 Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Movies are:

Chameli

Jab We Met

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

3 Idiots

Veere Di Wedding

5) Sushmita Sen

Birthdate: Nov 19, 1975

Nov 19, 1975 Birthplace: Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Sushmita Sen, a trailblazer among Bollywood heroines, secured her place as the most beautiful actress in the world by winning the Miss Universe title in 1994. Her historic victory not only marked a personal triumph but also showcased her grace and intelligence on the global stage.

Top 5 Sushmita Sen’s Movies are:

Biwi No. 1

Main Hoon Na

Aankhen

Sirf Tum

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

6) Shraddha Kapoor

Birthdate: Mar 3, 1987

Mar 3, 1987 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Shraddha Kapoor is frequently recognized as the world's cutest girl among Bollywood heroines. Her notable debut in Teen Patti propelled this beautiful actress to swift success with memorable roles. Shraddha's versatility and innate grace have made her a beloved figure in the film industry, leaving an enduring impact on audiences.

Top 5 Shraddha Kapoor’s Movies are:

Aashiqui 2

Ek Villain

ABCD 2

Haider

Stree

7) Rani Mukerji

Birthdate: Mar 21, 1978

Mar 21, 1978 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Rani Mukerji, celebrated as one of the most beautiful women in India, is an acclaimed Bollywood actress. Renowned for her exceptional performances, Rani has earned multiple awards, including several Filmfare honors. Her crowning achievement includes winning the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in Black, solidifying her status as a powerhouse talent in Indian cinema.

Advertisement

Top 5 Rani Mukerji’s Movies are:

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Black

Saathiya

Hum Tum

Mardaani

8) Anushka Sharma

Birthdate: May 1, 1988

May 1, 1988 Birthplace: Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, United States

Anushka Sharma, among the most beautiful heroines, made a striking debut in Bollywood with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Her journey is marked by versatile roles and commendable performances. Anushka has not only redefined beauty but also achieved significant milestones, establishing herself as a powerhouse in the film industry.

Top 5 Anushka Sharma’s Movies are:

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Band Baaja Baraat

PK

Sultan

NH10

9) Madhubala

Birthdate: Feb 14, 1933

Feb 14, 1933 Birthplace: Delhi, India

Delhi, India Died: Feb 23, 1969

Madhubala, a timeless beauty and iconic actress in India, graced the silver screen with unparalleled elegance. Renowned as one of the most beautiful actresses in India, she achieved prominence in Bollywood's golden era. Her portrayal in Mughal-e-Azam remains a historic cinematic feat, immortalizing her as a legendary figure in Indian cinema.

Top 5 Madhubala’s Movies are:

Mughal-e-Azam

Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi

Howrah Bridge

Mr. & Mrs. '55

Mahal

10) Katrina Kaif

Birthdate: July 16, 1983

July 16, 1983 Birthplace: Victoria, Hong Kong

Katrina Kaif, the hottest Indian actress, not only mesmerizes on screen but also achieved an extraordinary feat by inspiring her own Barbie doll. As the first Bollywood actress to receive this honor, she symbolizes not just cinematic success but also a cultural impact, showcasing her widespread influence and style as a trendsetting icon.

Top 5 Katrina Kaif’s Movies are:

Namastey London

Ek Tha Tiger

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Dhoom 3

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

11) Karisma Kapoor

Advertisement

Birthdate: June 25, 1974

June 25, 1974 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Karisma Kapoor is a standout among beautiful heroines. She has etched an enduring legacy in Bollywood. Celebrated for her exceptional acting and timeless beauty, she has earned accolades, including the prestigious National Film Award.

Top 5 Karisma Kapoor’s Movies are:

Raja Hindustani

Dil To Pagal Hai

Zubeidaa

Biwi No. 1

Fiza

12) Bipasha Basu

Birthdate: Jan 7, 1979

Jan 7, 1979 Birthplace: New Delhi, India

Bipasha Basu, one of the hot Indian actresses, commands attention with her sultry allure and impressive acting skills. Known as the Bollywood Scream Queen, she has carved a niche with her captivating performances in horror films. Bipasha's notable achievement includes winning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut, marking her impactful entry into the industry.

Top 5 Bipasha Basu’s Movies are:

Raaz

Jism

No Entry

Race

Corporate

13) Sridevi

Birthdate: Aug 13, 1963

Aug 13, 1963 Birthplace: Meenampatti, Madras State, India

Meenampatti, Madras State, India Died: Feb 24, 2018

Sridevi, the late legendary actress and often regarded as the most beautiful actress in India, graced Bollywood with unparalleled elegance. Her noteworthy achievements include winning the National Award for Best Actress for her role in the film Mom (2017), showcasing her exceptional talent and contributing significantly to the Indian film industry.

Top 5 Sridevi’s Movies are:

Chandni

Lamhe

Mr. India

English Vinglish

Mom

14) Parveen Babi

Birthdate: Apr 4, 1954

Apr 4, 1954 Birthplace: Junagadh, Gujarat, India

Junagadh, Gujarat, India Died: Jan 20, 2005

Late Parveen Babi is hailed as the most beautiful actress of her time. To date remains a timeless icon in Bollywood. Renowned for her versatile performances, she left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Parveen's portrayal of complex characters earned her acclaim, showcasing a unique blend of beauty and depth that defined her remarkable career.

Advertisement

Top 5 Parveen Babi’s Movies are:

Deewaar

Amar Akbar Anthony

Namak Halaal

Kaalia

Shaan

15) Madhuri Dixit

Birthdate: May 15, 1967

May 15, 1967 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Madhuri Dixit, recognized as the most beautiful actress in India, is a Bollywood heroine celebrated for her enchanting grace and iconic dance moves. Honored with numerous awards, including the prestigious Padma Shri, she has indelibly marked Indian cinema.

Top 5 Madhuri Dixit’s Movies are:

Dil To Pagal Hai

Khalnayak

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Tezaab

Devdas

16) Sonam Kapoor

Birthdate: June 9, 1985

June 9, 1985 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Sonam Kapoor is undeniably the most beautiful actress in Bollywood, radiating elegance and flair. Renowned for her impeccable fashion sense, Sonam has left an indelible mark on the industry. A recipient of the National Film Award, she seamlessly combines beauty with substance, establishing herself as a versatile and accomplished actress.

Advertisement

Top 5 Sonam Kapoor’s Movies are:

Aisha

Neerja

Veere Di Wedding

Raanjhanaa

Pad Man

17) Sonali Bendre

Birthdate: Jan 1, 1975

Jan 1, 1975 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Sonali Bendre, a prominent figure in the Bollywood actress name list with photos, radiates grace and talent. Renowned for her memorable performances, she seamlessly transitioned from modeling to acting. Her notable achievement includes winning the Filmfare Award for Lux New Face of the Year. Additionally, Sonali's inspiring triumph over cancer showcases her resilience and courage, making her an icon both on and off the screen.

Top 5 Sonali Bendre’s Movies are: