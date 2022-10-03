EXCLUSIVE: My producers of Apa’s biopic will have all the creative freedom: Madhubala’s sister
The late star’s younger sister, Madhur Brij Bhushan says she’s ‘going to fight till my last breath including legally’, to thwart any attempt by someone else to make a project based on Madhubala’s life.
The late legend, Madhubala continues to make news with regards to her much-talked-about biopic. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Madhubala’s youngest sister, Madhur Brij Bhushan is going ahead with a film based on the Mughal-e-Azam star’s life. At the same time, reports suggest that another biopic on Madhubala is also being planned by producer, Tutu Sharma.
Bhushan, on her part, is “looking forward to her biopic based on Madhubala’s life” and “doesn’t want to think much" about any other such project. She says, “Let me make one thing clear: there’s going to be only one Madhubala biopic that will be backed by me and my team. The idea is to not hurt anyone’s sentiments (through the said biopic) but we will showcase several unknown facets of Madhu Apa’s life which aren’t out in public. The film shall also put a number of misnomers/inaccuracies about her life to rest. Makers of Apa’s biopic backed by me will have all the creative freedom to put out her life in a truthful and honest manner.”
What’s her take on another version of Madhubala’s biopic? Is she worried? “Not at all. As far as I am concerned, there is no competition going on. My legal team is doing the needful, and I will not let anyone else create any kind of project based on / or inspired by Madhu Apa’s life. I am not going to bow down because as I said earlier, this is the family’s emotional and legal right. We will soon reveal all the details related to Apa’s biopic. Since my team and I are extremely passionate about it, we are going to leave no stone unturned to put out Apa’s story in the most beautiful manner,” says Bhushan.
Without wanting to take “anyone’s name in particular,” Bhushan wishes that no filmmaker / studio attempts to work on any Madhubala project. “Honestly, I don’t want to keep repeating myself. I can only appeal with folded hands (to whoever is planning to get associated with any such project) to kindly not go ahead with it. However, if they still decide to do it, then, my team and I shall do whatever is required – legally and otherwise – to safeguard my and my family’s rights / interests. I am going to fight till my last breath, including legally, to thwart any such attempts by someone else (to make a project based on Madhubala’s life),” she wraps up.
