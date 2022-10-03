EXCLUSIVE: My producers of Apa’s biopic will have all the creative freedom: Madhubala’s sister

The late legend, Madhubala continues to make news with regards to her much-talked-about biopic. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Madhubala’s youngest sister, Madhur Brij Bhushan is going ahead with a film based on the Mughal-e-Azam star’s life. At the same time, reports suggest that another biopic on Madhubala is also being planned by producer, Tutu Sharma.

Bhushan, on her part, is “looking forward to her biopic based on Madhubala’s life” and “doesn’t want to think much" about any other such project. She says, “Let me make one thing clear: there’s going to be only one Madhubala biopic that will be backed by me and my team. The idea is to not hurt anyone’s sentiments (through the said biopic) but we will showcase several unknown facets of Madhu Apa’s life which aren’t out in public. The film shall also put a number of misnomers/inaccuracies about her life to rest. Makers of Apa’s biopic backed by me will have all the creative freedom to put out her life in a truthful and honest manner.”