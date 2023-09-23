Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: EXCLUSIVE sneak-peek into exquisite Haldi décor-PICS

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding is one of the most awaited celebrity weddings of the year. While reportedly, the duo will get married tomorrow, fans can’t stop going gaga over the same. Undoubtedly, Raghav and Pari have set some serious couple goals lately and we totally can’t stop gushing over how adorable they look together. With every second, the duo’s wedding is knocking on the door and will soon give a full stop to fans’ eagerness. Recently, we exclusively got a sneak peak into the haldi decorations of the duo’s wedding and we totally can’t keep calm now.

Parineeti-Raghav’s haldi decor pictures are out now, check them out

Pinkvilla exclusively obtained pictures of the duo’s haldi ceremony’s decorations and we won’t be wrong if we say the place looks absolutely mesmerising and seems to be a treat to our eyes! From white flower arrangements spread around the place, we have to say that the haldi decorations radiate just as much beauty as the love of our couple. To get a sneak peak into Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s haldi decoration, check the pictures out.

More about Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s wedding

The most awaited wedding of the year, which is that of actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, seems to be round the corner and is approaching closer with each passing second. Earlier, reports revealed the strict security arrangements at the duo’s wedding ceremony. A report by IANS said that the guests at the wedding will have blue tapes pasted on their phones and 100 private guards will also be deployed at the celebration venue. Moreover, a report by India Today also stated that the wedding will witness a no-phone rule for the guests to ensure utmost privacy at the venue.

