Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo EXCLUSIVE: Homi Adajania opens up on his repeated collaborations with Dimple Kapadia

Homi Adajania’s Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo releases tomorrow, and this will be his 6th project with Dimple Kapadia. Besides this show, they have also collaborated on Being Cyrus, Cocktail, Finding Fanny, Angrezi Medium, and the upcoming - Murder Mubarak. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Homi opens up about his equation with the Bobby actress. “I have to sometimes convince her not to do the role. (But) she comes with all guns blazing. She is like, ‘I will destroy you if you don’t put me in your next project’. So I am not given a choice. I absolutely love her to death, she is a very good friend of mine. I have the privilege of her implicit trust and that is why in every role she does with me, she is willing to push the envelope beyond anything she can imagine,” says Homi.

He further adds, “She is willing to do that because of the trust we share. We never blur the lines between our friendship and the professional director-actor relationship. We keep that sanctity which is why we manage to get good work out of each other. It was I think first because I enjoyed working with her, and then there was a bit of a comfort zone of getting into the next film and popping her into it, (despite) there wasn’t much of a role in Cocktail as the mother. Then for Finding Fanny I was very clear I wanted her.”

Homi Adajania on his equation with Dimple Kapadia

Homi Adajania elaborates, “After that, everyone was like - ‘She is in every film of yours’, but then she was like - ‘I don’t care till you are making films I will be in every single project of yours, and you don’t have a choice. Even if there is no main role I want to do a walk by in the background. I don’t care. I want to be with you on the set because we have such a good time with you on the set’. Now I genuinely feel if I don’t use her in a project, it will be incomplete.”

