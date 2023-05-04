EXCLUSIVE: Homi Adajania recalls shooting with Irrfan for his last film, says ‘My life changed after that’

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, acclaimed filmmaker Homi Adajania opened up about how his working process changed post collaborating with Irrfan Khan on Angrezi Medium. “My whole life sort of changed after that experience with Irrfan. I became much lighter in the way I exist in life. I understood the joy of that lightness. I was very clear with Irrfan, I mean our script was not even fully ready when we decided to jump into it, because we realised what the situation was,” recalls the Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo director.

He further adds, “I even told him, ‘You don’t need to be doing this right now’, and he said, ‘Homi, I love my craft so much that it keeps me alive. We are going to do this, and we are going to walk this last bit of the journey’. At that point I realised, we are making a movie, we are making a film to entertain other human beings. We are not curing cancer, we are not sending someone to Mars, we are not doing anything more than just telling a story through a visual medium. Enjoy the process like you should, enjoy anything you do in your life, and don’t go beyond that. Don’t take it anymore seriously.”

Opens up about working with Irrfan Khan

Homi Adajania elaborates, “Do it the best way you can, because you will not be able to look at yourself if you short change yourself in life. So if you are committed to something, do it the best way you can, but don’t let it affect you in any other way. Like I can’t control the sun setting. So I don’t need to start fretting about losing light. In our lives we tend to allow things that are actually not at all important to bother us. So once I got off this experience I actually felt very free, and I felt that if I can make films with this kind of attitude, I can really enjoy the process, and I will have a blast doing it.”

ALSO READ: SRK’s viral incident: Celebs aren’t inanimate objects, let's find ways for better representation of admiration