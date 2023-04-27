EXCLUSIVE: Cocktail director Homi Adajania on chances of reuniting with Deepika Padukone: ‘I am sure we would’

Homi Adajania, who is presently promoting his upcoming web show - Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, is popular for helming much loved movies like Cocktail and Being Cyrus. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked the director about the possibility of bringing the worlds of Cocktail and Being Cyrus back with a sequel, prequel or spin offs, here’s how he reacted. “Never Ever. I never want to do something that I can do. It never interests me. If you look at my little filmography - it's quite a schizophrenic one. I remember a DOP was telling me, it’s like different people have made each film - whether its Angrezi Medium, Being Cyrus, Cocktail, Finding Fanny, and now Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo. I love that about myself,” says the filmmaker.

He further adds, “The only constant we have in our life is change, and a lot of people fight change, but I embrace it. I love the fact that we change, that’s what keeps our life exciting and not monotonous, and we change as people. So every time I make a film it's not the same person making that film. Another thing that draws me into this space is that I love to do something I am scared to do. So that is definitely my go to.”

Collaborating with Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has played the popular character - Veronica in Homi Adajania’s 2012 romantic comedy-drama, Cocktail. Has she ever suggested to him that they collaborate again to create something with Veronica? “No, we haven’t discussed that. We would love to collaborate at some point, but that’s done. It was great for what it was. There is so much more we can do and she is so talented. I am sure we would collaborate when we have the right material, when we know we both will be able to optimise our talents and create something magical together,” the director concludes.

