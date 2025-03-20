The Diplomat EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham reveals many OTT channels rejected film for THIS reason; ‘We have proved everyone wrong'

After many delays, John Abraham’s political thriller film, The Diplomat, finally made it to the big screens on Holi 2025. Despite what the pre-release buzz was, the Shivam Nair movie surpassed the expectations of many, leaving some teary-eyed. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed that many OTT channels rejected the film. However, they succeeded in proving them wrong. Read on!

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, John Abraham opened up about the pre-release buzz of The Diplomat since it was released after many delays. The actor stated that when a movie is lying in the cans, the two people who have faith in it and are concerned with its making at that time are the director and the actor.

In this case, John and Shivam Nair were the two people who saw sense in the movie. But, the loss of faith happened from the studio. Explaining why, the Vedaa actor stated, “When a studio sees the film, it goes and does a round of OTTs because a studio may want to mitigate the risk by sending it to an OTT channel when some OTT channels have refused The Diplomat because they didn’t find it great. They rejected the film; they threw it out.”

Watch the entire interview below:

Having said that, John admitted that it’s understood that studios get scared and can do the projects. Sometimes, they’re even justified in the fear that they have. However, he was happy to state, “In the case of The Diplomat, we have proved the studio wrong, the OTTs wrong, and everyone wrong. The best thing about The Diplomat is expectations of everyone were zero. So, from zero, when you go straight to a 10, people are like, ‘Oh, wow, this is crazy.’”

Advertisement

In the same chat, the Jism debutant stated that after watching the movie, many people told him that it was worthy of a National Film Award. He divulged, “This is the reaction after they walk out, and this is the biggest consensus and reward I get is when people say, ‘We clapped at the end of it.’ That’s so beautiful, and there is no bigger reward than that.”

For more such updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!