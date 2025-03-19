The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 6 Trends: John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb's film continues its low-lying run on first Wednesday; craves for jump

The Diplomat is a major release this month. Starring John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb, the political thriller hit the screens on March 14, coinciding with Holi. The Diplomat will complete its first week tomorrow. Directed by Shivam Nair, the recently released movie will witness a drop today.

The Diplomat Fails To Jump On Day 6

Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and John Abraham, The Diplomat has maintained a low-lying run at the box office. On Day 6, it will witness a 7 percent to 10 percent drop in its business. Going by the trends, on first Wednesday, John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb-starrer is expected to earn in the range of Rs 1.25 crore to Rs 1.35 crore. The Diplomat has fetched Rs 16.15 crore net business in India.

The Diplomat Needs Magical Figures To Sustain Well

The Diplomat, which is competing with the holdover release, Chhaava, requires magical business to sustain well in the Hindi markets. John Abraham-starrer has received positive reception among cinephiles. Now all eyes are on the second weekend. It is yet to be seen how Shivam Nair's directorial performs during this period.

The Diplomat also features Kumud Mishra and Sharib Hashmi in key roles. The story is set against the backdrop of India and Pakistan's relations. The film comes after months of John Abraham's last release, Vedaa which was a disaster at the box office.

Apart from Vedaa, John Abraham has worked in films like Pathaan, Ek Villain Returns, Attack, Satyameva Jayate 2, Batla House, Garam Masala, Dhoom, and more. Pathaan, which featured John as the main antagonist, is the only blockbuster in his career so far.

The Diplomat In Cinemas

