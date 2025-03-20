The Diplomat EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham says viewers think film is National Award worthy; ‘This is the reaction…’

John Abraham blew the minds of the audience with his portrayal of the Deputy High Commissioner of India in Pakistan (J. P. Singh), in the recently released movie, The Diplomat. During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actor spoke about the movie and how people have been giving him positive feedback for it. Some even told him that the political thriller is worthy of winning a National Film Award. Read on!

Ace Bollywood actor, John Abraham joined Pinkvilla for an exclusive chat. In the interview, he spoke about his love for bikes, his struggles in the industry and everything in between. While talking about The Diplomat, the actor stated that the team took only 5% creative liberty while telling the story and kept it as honest as they could.

“It is so correct. When you see the press conference in the end, you realize that these guys have shot such a blessed, honest film,” John stated. He then went on to share the reviews of viewers of the movie. The Dhoom actor exclaimed, “People are telling me, ‘This should be a National Award film. What are we doing?’ And this is not me talking.”

The Vedaa actor further divulged, “This is the reaction after they walk out and this is the biggest consensus and reward I get is when people say ‘We clapped at the end of it’. That’s so beautiful and there is no bigger reward than that.”

Coming to The Diplomat, it’s a political thriller, helmed by Special OPS and Mukhbir-The Story of a Spy director, Shivam Nair. Penned by Ritesh Shah, the entertainer is based on the true story of Indian diplomat, JP Singh. While John takes the lead, he is joined by an impressive ensemble cast that includes Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Revathy, Ashwath Bhatt, and many others. The Diplomat was theatrically released on March 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John Abraham will be next seen in a geo-political thriller titled Tehran, also starring Manushi Chhillar, with Dinesh Vijan backing the project.

