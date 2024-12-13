John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal set major couple goals as they enjoy cozy Christmas together; PIC

While John Abraham is known for his charismatic on-screen presence, he leads a much more private life, especially when it comes to his marriage with Priya Runchal, a US-based investment banker. Unlike many celebrity spouses, Priya, a financial analyst, prefers to stay out of the limelight, maintaining a low-key profile. The couple is now giving us major relationship goals as they celebrate a cozy Christmas together. Don’t miss their heartwarming picture!

On December 13, Priya Runchal, John Abraham’s wife, shared a heartwarming Instagram post that’s sure to brighten your day. The couple is seen posing together, with Priya looking stunning in a beige sleeveless dress paired with white slippers and a ponytail, while John exudes charm in black denim, a simple white tee, and a black jacket.

The duo stands in front of a Christmas tree surrounded by snow, making for an unmissable festive moment. Priya also shared a video capturing the magic of snowfall, partygoers, and the perfect Christmas celebration. She accompanied the post with two white heart emojis.

Take a look right below!

Her post also received a warm response from fans, with many expressing their admiration in the comments. Orry dropped two red heart emojis, while others shared their thoughts.

One fan wrote, “I love these couples,” while another called them a "beautiful couple." A third comment read, “Very nice and cozy! All the best to you!” Others chimed in with “Always fav” and “Best jodi,” sending their love to the couple.

Earlier, Priya Runchal took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the Vedaa reunion. The first photo featured John and Priya alongside director Nikkhil Advani and other crew members, while another captured the couple beaming with joy.

They were also seen striking cheerful poses at the event. For the celebration, John opted for a black shirt and denim jeans, while Priya looked radiant in a white top and skirt. In her caption, she expressed, "Good people vibes (firecracker emoji)."

See below!

Meanwhile, Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani, was released on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day. The film features Tamannaah Bhatia, Sharvari Wagh, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.

