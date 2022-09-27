Vikram Vedha Review: Rakesh Roshan finds son Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's film 'Terrific'

Vikram Vedha, directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and starring Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf and Radhika Apte is among the most awaited Bollywood films and the film finally sees a release on 30th September, 2022, coinciding with the Gandhi Jayanti holiday weekend. The film is a remake of the Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan's Tamil languaged action thriller, with the same title. The buzz of the film is slowly building up as the release approaches. A celebrity screening of the film was held on 26th September and was attended by many noted dignitaries like Rakesh Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Rakesh Roshan has been one of the most successful producer directors of Bollywood, with an enviable filmography. His films have most often found commercial acceptance, be it for films like Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Koyla, Krrish 3, Karan Arjun, Koi Mil Gaya and many more. Rakesh Roshan has always been a tough critic to please and his appreciation can really mean that the fillm has ticked all the boxes in terms of commercial appeal. The director found Vikram Vedha terrific. He tweeted, "Saw Vikram Vedha. Terrific. Credit to director, actors and the team, wow!" Rakesh Roshan's review may have sure calmed a few nerves and instilled the makers with a lot of confidence as their film hits the silver screens.