“Was supposed to do Mithun Dada’s role in Golmaal 3”: Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak candid on Hum Do Hamare Do

Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah are gearing up for the release of the family comedy, Hum Do Hamare Do. The Abhishek Jain directorial is gearing up for a premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on October 29. The duo play the character of a long lost couple and bring in the interesting dynamic to the love story of Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. Ahead of the film release, Pinkvilla had a chat with the two senior actors.

We pointed out to Ratna Pathak how her track with Paresh in the film reminded us of her comic track with Mithun Chakraborty in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 3. The actress smiles, “Yes, it’s correct but I didn’t remember that one. That was a completely different kind of film and this is much meatier. Golmaal had many tracks, but it’s interesting to have an older relationship.” Paresh adds, “I was supposed to do Mithun Dada’s role in Golmaal 3. But due to date problems, I had to give up on the film. And now, here we are.”

Ratna informs that one of the reasons for her to come on board the film was the manner in which it was written. “There are enough seniors in the audience now, so we need to make films for them too. Finally, we are coming into our own,” she informs. Paresh believes that despite the comic undertones, the subject is tackled with a certain amount of maturity. “Normally, our love stories are not even mature. Fortunately, this one has turned out to be good and I knew it’s going to be a beautiful journey,” he shares.

The duo believe that their co-stars, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon are extremely secure in their space and that made the shooting experience all the more special. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as the video goes live soon.

