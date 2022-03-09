Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Malaika Arora on being a single mother: I have to be responsible, my son needs me

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got divorced in 2017 and since then the actress has been a single mother to her son Arhaan. She has been working in both Bollywood and television. In many reality shows, she is seen as a judge. Well, in Pinkvilla’s today Woman Up episode we have the actress who has changed the perception in the society regarding single mothers. The actress shares her thoughts and reveals how much important was for her to be a single working mother rather than just being a single mother.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Malaika said, “When I took that decision or that step to be a single mother, I didn’t (pause). At that point, you always feel that the whole world is crashing on your head and how you gonna manage I think that’s a very normal human reaction. But having said that I also knew that it is something I have to take on. I have to be responsible. I have a son, he is growing up, he needs me more than ever. I have to be that right example. I have to be able to steer him in the right direction and at the same time let him make his own mistakes. Yes, I did feel scared, vulnerable, frightened, all of those emotions. But I also felt that I had to take one day at a time. I couldn’t take giant leaps because that is just not possible. I had to see what every day would unfold for me. At that point, the only thinking about I needs to be, not if I am a single mother but I need to be a working single mother. For me, that was more important.”

The actress also said that for her it is important to be able to look after her son and take care of herself.

Well, when asked what is her superpower, she immediately replied saying ‘Clarity’. Explaining her point further, Malaika said, “Very rarely am I shaken or very rarely I am not sure or standing on shaky ground. So, yeah like I said that would be my superpower.” On the work front, Malaika was last seen in the reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 2.

