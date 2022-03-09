Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Malaika Arora REACTS to being trolled for her sheer black gown: People are hypocritical

Women’s Day might be over, but at Pinkvilla, we celebrate womanhood every single day. So, on the latest episode of Woman Up S3, we conversed with the stunning Malaika Arora, who walked us through her process of dealing with trolling for things like the sheer embellished dress she wore recently.

Malaika Arora recently broke the internet with her sheer, embellished dress which she wore to Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding party hosted by Ritesh Sidhwani. While there was a lot of trolling, we asked Malaika how she deals with that and what was her reaction to it. Replying to this, she said, “All I could hear was it looked fabulous. I feel people are very hypocritical, they're hypocrites, if you ask me. The same thing you would see on a Rihanna, you would see on a JLo (Jennifer Lawrence) or a Beyonce and you'd be like, ‘Wow!’ and I love them! I think they're women who inspire me every single day of mine. The same thing you do over here, immediately they’re like ‘what is she doing? She's a mother, she's this, she's that!’ Why be hypocrites? I mean if you can appreciate the same on somebody else why can't you appreciate it, make it a universal outlook, you know? I mean why have these double standards?”

When asked if the trolling bothered her initially, when it was all new, Malaika said, “Yeah, of course. I mean anybody who says it doesn't is probably kidding, or is trying to just really use a great cover-up. Initially yes, because I think it was new for everybody, for anyone and everyone, and we were all like ‘what the hell? I mean it would upset me and but then when time goes on, I just kind of brushed it aside.”

Malaika further shared that her parents would initially get worried about the trolling. “And I still know, in fact, my parents would keep saying, ‘Beta, you know, someone said this, or some… I sat them down and said it. I said, ‘Bas, enough. Stop reading all this garbage, it's complete bs. Please do not focus your energies on things like this. There are far better things to look for. Because at the end of the day, they are parents. They hear something somebody says and they're like ‘we read this, or we heard this’. And after that, once I sat them down and I said it, I said it's just complete bu*****t. So do not even spend a minute on trolls and what people say. So that was that, and that was the end of that conversation it never ever came up,” Malaika concluded.

Watch Malaika Arora’s interview with Pinkvilla below:

