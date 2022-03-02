Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Neha Dhupia on being body-shamed for postpartum weight & Angad Bedi supporting her

International Women’s Day, which is celebrated on March 8, recognizes women’s achievements in all fields. Well, Pinkvilla every year brings a new season of Woman Up. And this year, we invited Neha Dhupia, who shared her thoughts on many things. The actress who became a mother for the second time this year, had said last year that she has been part of troll for not losing weight after delivery. She was also seen playing the pregnant woman cop's role in the recently released film A Thursday.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Neha spoke at length about gaining postpartum weight. She also mentioned that it feels bad. “Okay, first thing once, you have baby, you don’t have time to check internet. So its fine, but one of time that you do its not nice. You know people don’t realise as a mother and as a child you go through the most important phase in your life that is the post trimester. It is the hardest and it is tough enough what we do as moms. It's tough that you don’t wake up looking even half like this. You are in shambles. You are falling apart to come out even like I don’t even know between inside and outside 80 stitches so be kind to this person,” she adds.

The actress also questioned the trolls and said that it is not an easy journey for any woman. “And you know this person A- who are you who's writing this? Are you a man who has never been through it, whoever sitting and writing this? Are you a woman who has never had a baby and writing this? So you have no idea. Are you the person who had the baby and writing this? That’s the worst. So, who are you? What gave you the authority? I mean, you know literally what's your superpower that you just click six words and do like headline out of it or throw someone. What's my superpower? I can give life. Can you match that?” Neha said.

Watch the full interview here:

She even praised her husband Angad Bedi for always standing by her side and encouraging her.

Neha further added to this, “Hats off to him. He is always on my side and I keep telling him about my first day at the gym. He and I now don’t go at the same time because of the kids. But that first day, he was like- just listen I'm gonna go with you, literally holding my hands through like the first workout after an entire year coz you have your stitches, you have your weight, you feel odd, you are nursing your child, you feel very very heavy all the time. So we are a mix of everything.”

On the work front, Neha was also seen in Sanak in which she played the role of woman cop. The film features Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Maitra, and Chandan Roy Sanyal in the lead roles.

