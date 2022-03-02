Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Neha Dhupia shares advice for dealing with toxic men: If you smell smoke, run away

Neha Dhupia is one of the actresses in Bollywood who is known for wearing her heart on the sleeves. The diva has often made the headlines for speaking fearlessly and for her unapologetic attitude. In fact, Neha has never shied away from talking about her personal life and her honesty and straightforwardness have always won hearts. Interestingly, Neha recently appeared on Pinkvilla’s Woman Up Season 3 and opened up on 'toxic men' people have in their lives, and shared special advice for her fans.

During the exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, when Neha was quizzed if she has ever been in a toxic relationship, she said, “Yeah, it happens. And that’s when you step out of it and don’t take it as long as I did or I must have. Sometimes I would take it longer, sometimes shorter, I have been in quite a few relationships. Sometimes, things happen to you for longer because you let them happen. So, if you smell the problem, if you smell something burning if you can smell the smoke, run away from the fire”.

So, did you lose confidence? To this, Neha stated, “I questioned myself. But I think the thing about coming to Bombay is that you pad yourself with such a great support system when it comes to true and honest friends. I have had so many who were not from the business and I still have them. My bunch of friends and it’s just like – here’s the mirror, this is the reality and this is what you have a mirror for, not for vanity. So yeah, I have been okay”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha is basking in the success of her last release A Thursday which features Yami Gautam, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia in the lead.

