Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh on blasting a troll: You’re a public figure, not public property

International Woman’s Day is just around the corner and this is the perfect time to honour and celebrate the different facets of womanhood in their full glory. Every year at Pinkvilla, we converse with several talented, beautiful, and fiercely vulnerable women from the entertainment industry, while we delve a little deeper into their personal and professional lives. On the latest episode of our annual segment Woman Up S3, we talked to the gorgeous Rakul Preet Singh.

During our conversation with the actress, we asked Rakul about what made her blast a troll who had once commented on what she was wearing. The actress replied, “I’ll just say that you know, sometimes you can have one of those low days, where I have woken up and I've checked my Instagram and I'm like ‘what the hell’ you know. You're a public figure, not a public property. There's a difference and I think at that time this whole Me Too campaign was going on, and I'd just done a conclave, you know, talking about it and suddenly someone's writing like this to me and I just felt very, I felt, I remember how can I just take this if I'm going to conclaves and talking about respect for women, and I shut up here, and, and just because I should not say anything so I just got this bout of anger in me, you know.”

Rakul further continued, “Though I realized that I shouldn't have been so angry but It's okay. It's human, so then I did reply and then I just realized you know what, these are people who don't even matter. Because honestly if even now we'll open our Instagram there'll be 10 000 people who have an opinion on everything. You can't keep shouting about and clearing their minds and that's the sad truth, and I really hope if you want to ask me one thing that changes about social media, is how people get a life”

On the work front, Rakul has her hands full with several different projects in Bollywood as well as in South film Industry. She will be seen in Thank You with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. She also has Runway 34 and Attack Part I with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. Apart from this, the actress also has Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah. Furthermore, she will be featuring in Chhatriwali.

