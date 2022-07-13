EXO’s Suho, BTS’ RM, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan & more: Vote for your favourite boy group leader

When it comes to K-pop idol groups, more often than not, the members have a few ‘positions’ assigned to them: the main vocalist, the main dancer, the main rapper, and so on. Undoubtedly, one of the hardest positions to manage in a K-pop group is that of the ‘leader’.

Not only are the leaders the spokespeople for their groups, but they have to be at the forefront when it comes to being responsible, and keeping the team together as one. Being the one everyone turns to for guidance and reassurance can often be isolating, but these leaders take charge of their responsibilities with grace, wisdom, and kindness, becoming the bond at the centre of the friendship between the group’s members.

Today, we’re taking a look at a few of the many hard-working leaders of K-pop boy groups. Who is your favourite boy group leader? Share your pick through the poll, and tell us why they're your favourite in the comments!

