'Forever love me': Shin Hye Sun opens up about her expectations from future husband

Shin Hye Sun recently shared about her future hopes of a family on You Quiz on the Block. The actor famously known for her work in See You In My 19th Life, Mr Queen and more, discussed about her expectations, thoughts on marriage, future career plans and more on the show. The interview show has garnered global attention because it brings not only candid conversations with celebrities but is also often filled with comedic moments which attract the viewers.

Shin Hye Sun talks about building a family with future husband

Actor Shin Hye Sun recently appeared on the latest episode of tvN’s You Quiz on the Block. She not only clarified the rumors surrounding her drinking abilities but also gave an insight into what her personal hopes and dreams are for the future. The Mr Queen actor elaborated that as she matures, she thinks about getting married. Opening about the kind of marriage she wants, she explained that she wants a husband who would love her forever. She furthered by adding that she wishes for two or three kids and then they will get married and have grandchildren.

When asked about the kind of man she’d like to settle with, Shin Hye Sun replied that she didn’t have an ideal type. She added that she likes someone who is taller than she is and is funny.

More about Shin Hye Sun and her upcoming project Brave Citizen

Actor Shin Hye Sun has proven her worth as an actor with her versatility and amazing performances in various dramas like Mr Queen, See You In My 19th Life, Still 17, Angel’s Last Mission and more. Her upcoming movie Brave Citizen will be hitting the theatres in South Korea on October 25.

Shin Hye Sun will take on the role of So Shi Min who was once a promising boxer but due to circumstances teaches at a high school. Her new goal in life is to become a competent teacher and hence she ignores everything that goes around in the school. Things go upside down when she confronts the troublemaker Han Soo Gang who would be played by Lee Jun Young.

