General Hospital Recap, July 31 Episode: Jason Discovers Britt’s Cremation Never Happened

The General Hospital episode for Thursday, July 31, focused on a mix of confrontations, secrets, and revelations. Jason followed a new lead about Britt’s supposed cremation, while Drew continued his revenge strategy. Meanwhile, Willow had another emotional clash with Michael, and Emma raised red flags for Anna.

Jason uncovers suspicious cremation detail about Britt

Jason visited Elizabeth at the hospital and asked for access to GH records related to the morgue. Although Liz hesitated, he reassured her that it wasn’t connected to Sonny. She let him search the hospital records from 2022 to 2024. Jason found that Britt’s body had been sent to Lawrence Mortuary, so he visited the funeral home to verify the cremation.

However, there was no date or time on file, suggesting the cremation may never have happened. This gave Jason more reason to believe Britt could still be alive.

Drew pretends to make peace while pushing his plan forward

Drew met with Martin and later Curtis, appearing ready to call a truce. Curtis asked whether Drew was willing to hand over the blackmail material on Portia, and Drew didn’t rule it out. Back with Martin, Drew showed interest in Stella’s help with his insurance issues. While Martin was surprised at Drew’s peace offering, Drew revealed it was all part of a long-term revenge strategy.

Willow showed up at the Quartermaine mansion and apologized to Michael. She tried to work things out, but Michael insisted on following the judge’s ruling. When he brought up her Germany trip, Willow realized the clinic had lied about her visit, and blamed Drew for interfering. The conversation turned heated. Willow walked out angry, warning Michael she wouldn’t forget how he kept the children from her.

Emma keeps secrets as Anna and Dante connect the dots

At home, Anna worried about Emma, who was busy with tasks linked to Professor Dalton. Dante arrived and discussed security footage showing the same woman Josslyn was tracking. They confirmed Dalton was staying at the Metro Court, increasing Anna’s concern that Emma might get caught in a dangerous situation.

At the Metro Court pool, Josslyn continued her fake romance with Vaughn, who revealed their mission was being shut down. Carly later confronted Josslyn about Vaughn and Emma, but Joss defended her actions. Meanwhile, Emma admitted to Gio that she stole Vaughn’s master key, which was why she’d been avoiding him.

Outback jumped on Vaughn before he returned the dog to Emma. She brushed off any awkwardness and supported Josslyn’s relationship. Jason, meanwhile, grew more convinced that Britt's death wasn't what it seemed. Willow returned to Elizabeth and shared her frustration, knowing she had to find stability to move forward.

